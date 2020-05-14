Most of B.C.’s provincial parks to reopen today, visitors asked to physically distance

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June

Most of B.C.’s provincial parks are scheduled to reopen on Thursday (May 14) after they were shut down to slow the spread of COVID-19 over the Easter weekend.

The move is part of B.C.’s second phase of reopening as new virus cases slow down. According to BC Parks, the sites will open for day-use only, including front- and back-country trails, beaches, picnic areas, washroom facilities and boat launches. However, some playgrounds, hot springs, halls, and picnic shelters will remain closed.

Overnight camping and the rest of the day-use facilities could return in June.

But although provincial parks may be open, health official are urging British Columbians to stay away from non-essential travel over the Victoria Day long weekend, and explore parks close to home.

Park visitors are also expected to continue physical distancing outside of their own groups and to use hand sanitizer and wash hands regularly.

For a list of parks set to reopen, visit: http://bcparks.ca/covid-19/parks-affected.

