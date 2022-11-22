Mother, 52, identified as victim of Prince Rupert murder-suicide

Family and friends have identified 52-year-old Patty Forman as the woman who died in a murder-suicide in Ocean Centre Mall on Nov. 21, and 44-year-old Shawn Yeung as the suspect who later died in hospital from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

“As I’m sure everyone in town already knows it’s with the heaviest of hearts to announce my mother, my best friend, my teacher, and my everything … has been shot dead in a murder-suicide from her ex-fiance Shawn Yeung who then took his own life,” Joshua Forman, her son stated on social media.

“The last conversation we had she asked me what I wanted for my birthday and said just a nice dinner. She smiled from ear to ear as she loved to cook and money was tight … I have been looking forward to it all week then this all happened.”

Canadian Border Services has confirmed the male suspect who allegedly shot and killed the Prince Rupert woman is one of its employees.

“The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) is aware of the incident that took place at the Ocean Centre Mall in Prince Rupert, BC, and the involvement of a CBSA employee,” the agency stated in an email to The Northern View on Nov. 22. “We extend our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family during this difficult time.”

“As this is an active RCMP investigation, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this time.”

There will be no support for to people who work in the mall from WorkSafeBC’s Critical Incident Response team.

“This tragic incident was determined to not be work-related, therefore WorkSafeBC is not involved at this point. It’s my understanding that police will be investigating,” a media spokesperson for the organization stated in an email to The Northern View.