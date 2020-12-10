Mother calls for legal drugs after son’s death in Maple Ridge

Joyce Bunge’s son Joseph Bauman died on Oct. 28 from an illicit drug overdose

Joyce Bunge wants drug policy changed. She said it might have saved her son, Joseph Bauman, who overdosed recently. (Special to The News)

Joyce Bunge wants drug policy changed. She said it might have saved her son, Joseph Bauman, who overdosed recently. (Special to The News)

The mother of a Maple Ridge man who died from an overdose in his room at the temporary modular housing complex believes legalizing drugs is the only way to save lives from the contaminated drug supply that has hit the local streets.

Joyce Bunge’s son Joseph Bauman died on Oct. 28 from an overdose of methamphetamine that was laced with fentanyl. He was only 45. Bauman – along with 161 others in British Columbia died from illicit drug overdoses in October alone, the equivalent of more than five people a day, according to the latest statistics released by the B.C. Coroner’s Service.

Up to the end of October, 27 people have died of an illicit drug overdose in Maple Ridge this year. In 2010 that number was four – for the entire year.

Bunge remembers her son as a smart and caring individual. When he was only 12, he decided to sign up with the St. John Ambulance to learn how to help people. It’s a quality he carried with him, even when he was homeless and on the streets of Maple Ridge, she said.

There he carried with him a Naloxone kit everywhere he went.

READ MORE: Lives lost too soon to fentanyl

Joseph was brilliant when he put his mind to something, his mom said.

“Whether it was poetry or putting music together on mixing boards or computers, piecing together junky old bicycles to make them available to others, everything he did he was really quite good at,” she said.

However, when he was in his late teens, his mother believes mental illness became an issue.

“Not a lot was understood back then,” she said.

It was then that he started mixing alcohol and drugs.

When he was in his early 20s, he put himself into a psych ward and went through the Crossroads Treatment Centre Society in Kelowna. But he needed the drugs to quiet his pain, said Bunge. His drug of choice was methamphetamine.

“I have nothing against that because we all have crutches we need to go to. Unfortunately, his needs were something that were still illegal or illicit and it is killing people,” she said.

Bunge believes her son became homeless the summer of 2016. He was one of the first to inhabit Anita Place Tent City after the homeless camp was set up in May 2017. There, Bunge said, he found a community and a reason for being. Everybody had each other’s back and they were visible.

That said, when he finally received one of the 53 units at the Royal Crescent temporary supportive modular housing, his mother was relieved.

“I thought ‘now there won’t be weather coming through the tent walls at him and the rats running underneath the pallets.’ I thought at least he’s safe.”

However, that was not to be the case. He died in his room, where he had multiple Naloxone kits.

He was with a woman at the time, another person who was homeless.

READ MORE: How COVID-19 exacerbated B.C.’s drug overdose emergency

But, his mother said, not only did the woman not attempt to revive him, but she never told anyone.

His body wasn’t discovered for about 36 hours.

Bunge wants to see illicit drugs legalized.

“Same as alcohol was done so many decades ago. That’s what I think the answer is,” she said.

And she also said there should be more testing sites for street drugs where users can get a complete breakdown of what is hiding in their drugs.

It’s a very complex problem, said Doug Sabourin, interim executive director at Alouette Addictions.

He would like to see illicit drugs both decriminalized and legalized.

“Legalization of quantities that people need to sustain their lives. To sustain the quality of their life until they can get the help they need,” he said, adding that it’s unrealistic to think that people are going to quit cold turkey.

What is needed is a more reasonable drug policy, he said.

Sabourin is concerned about how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the opioid crisis, which, he says has worsened. His organization tries to keep people safe, housed, fed, and in their social bubble. But if a person has a drug addiction, they need their drugs.

“And what’s happening is people are going to local suppliers who are making meth in bathtubs, say, and it’s bad stuff, it’s poison, it’s killing them,” said Sabourin.

Sabourin would also like to see “pandemic prescribing” where a doctor can prescribe an alternative drug that will give them the same feeling.

“But it’s legal and it can be monitored,” he noted.

Fraser Health does offer drug checking in the community where drug users are given test strips to check for fentanyl. There is also a spectrometer that can identify multiple ingredients in street drugs, including cutting agents. This service, however, is only available in Surrey. Fentanyl testing strips are offered at the Maple Ridge Public Health Unit at #400 – 22470 Dewdney Trunk Rd.

The opioid crisis is not going away, said Sabourin.

Safe supply and pandemic prescribing would be first really good steps to stop people from dying, he said.

Bunge wishes more was done at Royal Crescent to check on residents behind closed doors.

Her son had started going downhill, was thinner and missing teeth, within the few weeks before his death, said Bunge, who questioned how none of the staff noticed his decline.

Joseph’s obituary in The News noted that he was a son, father, brother, and uncle, that was taken away at “too soon of an age.”

“We are left wondering why this is still happening to people who need and deserve so much better,” it read.

 

cflanagan@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgestreet drugs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Doug Sabourin, interim executive director at Alouette Addictions, said a Naloxone kit is a good tool in dealing with the opioid crisis, but it’s not enough. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Mother calls for legal drugs after son’s death in Maple Ridge

Joyce Bunge’s son Joseph Bauman died on Oct. 28 from an illicit drug overdose

(Ronan O'Doherty/The News)
Elderly woman killed in collision on Lougheed in Maple Ridge

79-year-old woman sustained fatal injuries in crash Wednesday night

Matt Kelso, a well known local musician, campaigned for more ambulance service in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man who lobbied for more ambulances passed away

Matt Kelso lost his battle with brain cancer

Jonny is one of the ponies visitors can take a picture with at Harlequin Stables. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge stable holds holiday meet-n-greet with rescued ponies

Harlequin Stables has saved 12 animals since COVID-19 pandemic began

Pitt Meadows council in budget deliberations online.
Pitt Meadows council budgets 3.77 per cent tax increase for 2021

New spends include Four firefighter and new communications system for fire department

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria, B.C, Monday, December 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. records 619 new COVID cases, 16 deaths as B.C. unveils vaccine plans

There are 57 outbreaks in long-term care and eight in acute care units

RCMP released this photo of a vehicle of interest in their investigation into the hit and run death of 30-year-old Cameron Kerr, which occurred near Terrace, B.C. in the early hours of Nov. 18, 2018. The vehicle may belong to a person of interest who is from the Lower Mainland. (RCMP handout photo)
‘What if?’: RCMP ID persons of interest in fatal northern B.C. hit-and-run, no charges laid

Victim’s family hope persons of interest in Lower Mainland will come forward

Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon speaks in the B.C. legislature, describing work underway to make a small business and tourism aid package less restrictive, Dec. 10, 2020. (Hansard TV)
B.C. tourism calls for ‘bridge’ relief to recover from COVID-19

Task force asks province for $95 million emergency fund

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Reinhard “Bud” Loewen has been accused of the sexual assaults of three women during massage treatments in Abbotsford. (Facebook photo)
Abbotsford masseur accused of sexual assaults of 3 women

Charges are pending against Reinhard ‘Bud’ Loewen of Bud’s Massage Therapy

The BC SPCA seized 97 animals, including 27 horses, from a farm in Princeton in September 2020. (BC SPCA photo)
Horses seized from Okanagan farm in September now ready for adoption

The BC SPCA has gained legal ownership of the animals and is ready to place them in safe homes

soccer
Ex-Vancouver Whitecaps women’s coach facing sex assault charges

Robert Steven Birarda charged with sexual exploitation, sexual assault, child luring

BC Ferries is asking people to avoid non-essential travel this holiday season. (News Bulletin file photo)
British Columbians asked to avoid non-essential ferry trips

BC Ferries supports public health guidance on holiday travel

Elizabeth Melnick at Elizabeth’s Wildlife Center in Abbotsford. (Abbotsford News file photo)
Abbotsford wildlife centre joins laundry list of groups suffering financially due to pandemic

Centre desperately in need of new outbuildings to house and care for small creatures

Most Read