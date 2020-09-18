Bhavkiran Dhesi’s body was found Aug. 2, 2017 in South Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Mother-daughter charged in 2017 torched-SUV killing in South Surrey now allowed contact

Judge grants Manjit Kaur Deo permission to connect with Inderdeep Kaur Deo through a lawyer

The mother charged with “accessory after the fact to murder” in connection with the 2017 death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi may now contact her daughter – who faces the same charge – through a lawyer.

According to officials at the B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster, Manjit Kaur Deo’s application to vary the bail condition which has prevented contact with Inderdeep Kaur Deo for more than a year was granted Thursday (Sept. 17) afternoon.

The charge against Manjit Deo was announced by Integrated Homicide Investigation Team officials following the then-53-year-old’s arrest on May 17, 2019.

That news followed word that her son, Harjot Singh Deo, had been charged with second-degree murder in connection with Dhesi’s death. The body of the 19-year-old was found in a torched SUV at 12:20 a.m. Aug. 2, 2017, in the 18700-block of 24 Avenue in South Surrey, and Harjot Deo has since been additionally charged with “‘indecently interfere with or offer an indignity to human remains.”

READ MORE: Torched-SUV victim ‘had the purest heart,’ says sister

UPDATE: Man charged in South Surrey torched-SUV murder investigation

READ MORE: Mother of accused charged in connection to Surrey teen’s murder

In announcing his arrest, police described Harjot Deo and Dhesi as having been in a romantic relationship.

The accused’s sister, Inderdeep Deo, was arrested one week after her mother – on May 24, 2019.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Third person charged in death of Surrey teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

One month later, two others – Gurvinder Singh Deo and Talwinder Khun Khun (Harjot Deo’s older brother and cousin, respectively) – were arrested and charged in connection with the murder.

All five accused were granted bail in separate court proceedings held between the end of June and mid-October of last year, with the decision regarding Harjot Deo’s release announced on Oct. 11. His conditions “amount to house arrest,” a spokesman for B.C. Prosecution Service told Peace Arch News at the time.

An application by Gurvinder Deo to vary bail was also granted this month. He received permission Sept. 3 to change his address, court officials said.

There is a publication ban on evidence presented during bail hearings.

All five accused are next scheduled to appear in Surrey Provincial Court on Sept. 23.


