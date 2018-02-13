Motor vehicle accident on Lougheed forces detour

Mission drivers heading towards Maple Ridge are in for a longer commute

An accident on the Loughed Highway in Mission. / Submitted photo

Eastbound traffic is being detoured away from Lougheed Highway after a motor vehicle accident on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred in the Silverdale area, near Nelson Street.

While no official information has yet been released, one driver, heading westbound on the Lougheed Highway said Police, fire and ambulance were on scene. According to the witness, a vehicle could be seen off the side of the road, lying on its side.

There is no information at this time about the injuries, or if any other vehicles were involved..

No timeline has been given for when traffic will return to normal.

More details to come.