An air ambulance was called in to transport the driver of a motorcycle to hospital after a crash on Thursday, May 14 in Maple Ridge. It set down at Harry Hooge Elementary, not far from the crash scene. (Reid Stevenson/Special to The News)

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash

Injuries are not believed to be life-threatening for the one person taken away by air ambulance

One person was airlifted to hospital following a late afternoon crash in Maple Ridge Thursday involving a motorcycle.

The biker and a driver in another vehicle collided at the intersection of 228th Street and Abernathy Way just before 4 p.m., confirmed Ridge Meadows RCMP Staff Sgt. Adam Gander.

The motorcyclist was injured, but the injuries are reported to be non-life threatening, Gander said.

The lone patient was transported by ground ambulance from the crash scene to the helicopter, waiting in the nearby Harry Hooge Elementary field.

Speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash, the officer added.

