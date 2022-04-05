Motorcyclist crashes into neighbour’s house in Maple Ridge

A motorcyclist has crashed into a house causing significant damage.
First responders were called to the scene close to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the 21200 block of Campbell Avenue in Maple Ridge.
The call came in as a motorcyclist who drove into a neighbour’s house.
A member of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue reported there was significant damage to the house.
The woman, according to the fire department, sustained minor injuries.
