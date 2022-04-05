A motorcyclist crashed into a house in Maple Ridge. (Neil Corbett/The News)

Motorcyclist crashes into neighbour’s house in Maple Ridge

Crash caused “significant” damage to structure

A motorcyclist has crashed into a house causing significant damage.

First responders were called to the scene close to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 5, in the 21200 block of Campbell Avenue in Maple Ridge.

The call came in as a motorcyclist who drove into a neighbour’s house.

A member of Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue reported there was significant damage to the house.

The woman, according to the fire department, sustained minor injuries.

maple ridgemotor vehicle crash

Penticton man crushed in large recycling truck compactor, critically injured
Maple Ridge council stops government cannabis store

