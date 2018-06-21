The results of a fatal crash on 181A Street and 61B Avenue Wednesday, June 20. (Shane MacKichan photo)

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

An accident between a car and a motorcycle in Cloverdale resulted in the death of a driver Wednesday night.

According to Surrey RCMP, a motorcycle travelling northbound on 181A Street collided with a small SUV that was stopped southbound on 181A Street, waiting to turn east onto 61B Avenue, at around 8:53 p.m. on June 20.

According to a Black Press Media freelancer, the motorcyclist suffered life threatening injuries and died on the scene despite first responder’s attempts to revive him.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene, and is co-operating with the investigation.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team were called to the scene for the investigation, and closed down the street for several hours while they collected evidence. BC Coroners also attended the scene.

The investigation is ongoing, and speed has been identified as a possible contributing factor.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 605-599-0502, or, if they wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Temperature records broken across B.C., again

Just Posted

Spreading their Wings

Daniel naps each afternoon on a bean bag chair in a quiet,… Continue reading

‘The Michigan’ scorer joins Flames coaching staff

Mike Legg will be an assistant to Bayne Ryshak.

Looking Back: Our hard-fought for hospital

“Maple Ridge Hospital Association” committee created in 1947.

Marijuana seized from Maple Ridge dispensary: owner

Green Era owner questions timing of enforcement

Marijuana to be legal in Canada Oct. 17: Trudeau

Prime Minister made the announcement during question period in the House of Commons

Celebrating Indigenous peoples

Students at Meadowridge School held their inaugural Indigenous People’s Day on Wednesday

Motorcyclist dies in Cloverdale crash

Motorcycle collides with SUV around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

5 to start your day

Polygamous wife appeals conviction in child bride case, BC Lions streaker hires lawyer and more

Trudeau says he can’t imagine Trump damaging U.S. by imposing auto tariffs

New tariffs on Canadian autos entering the U.S. would amount to a self-inflicted wound on the U.S. economy

B.C. inmate gets 2 years in prison for assault on guard

Union rep said inmate sucker punched correctional officer, continued assault after officer fell

Temperature records broken across B.C., again

The first heat wave of the season went out with a bang across the province

Grouse Grind reopens for the summer

Metro Vancouver says they expect 500,000 hikers to tackle the trail this summer

Canada’s first national accessibility law tabled in Ottawa

The introduction of the Accessible Canada Act marked a key step towards greater inclusion

Police chief calls for mass casualty plan in Saskatchewan after Broncos crash

Former Saskatoon police chief Clive Weighill said the office was tasked with creating such a plan 13 years ago but none exists

Most Read