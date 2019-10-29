Motorcyclist dies of injuries from highway collision

Collision took place Oct. 23 on Lougheed Highway. THE NEWS/files

The motorcyclist involved in a collision Oct. 23 on Lougheed Highway in Pitt Meadows has died of his injuries, said Ridge Meadows RCMP, Const. Julie Klaussner.

The crash occurred in the eastbound lanes at about 8:30 a.m. at Allen Way involving a motorcycle and van.

There are no criminal charges in connection with the incident, Klaussner added.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said that three paramedic crews responded and treated one patient on scene before transporting the patient to hospital in critical condition.

A RCMP accident reconstruction team was on scene until late morning.

According to the B.C. Coroner’s Service, in 2018, B.C. saw 51 motorcycle deaths, the highest number in a decade.



