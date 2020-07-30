VIDEO: Motorcyclist in hospital with serious injury after collision in Pitt Meadows

Streets were closed at Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris and Hale Roads

One person was sent to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Pitt Meadows Wednesday, July 29, 2020. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A motorcyclist was sent to hospital with serious life-threatening injuries after colliding with a car in Pitt Meadows Wednesday night.

Ridge Meadows RCMP said they received a report of a crash on Old Dewdney Trunk Road between Harris and Hale Roads around 8:30 p.m.

“The motorcyclist collided with a car as it made a left hand turn,” Const. Julie Klaussner with the Ridge Meadows RCMP explained.

“The motorcyclist was transported to hospital with a very serious life threatening injury but, thankfully, doctors advised he would survive.”

Police say this is the third motorcycle collision in recent days.

Over the weekend officers responded to two incidents involving motorcycles, in one case two people were taken to hospital.

RELATED: Two taken to hospital after crash involving motorcycle in Maple Ridge

“We again want to remind drivers to be extra aware of all road users during this summer as roads are busier,” Klaussner said.

The area was closed to traffic as emergency responders attended the scene.

Serious collision on Old DTR between Harris and Hale Road. Roads are closed. Please plan an alternate route and expect lengthy delays. Thanks for your patience. pic.twitter.com/aqpAarkIxN — Ridge Meadows RCMP (@RidgeRCMP) July 30, 2020

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Pitt MeadowsRCMP



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.