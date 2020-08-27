Motorcyclist killed in Langley in Thursday morning crash

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the accident, checking for possible medical issue

Langley Mounties are still investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident in Murrayville earlier today.

Police were called to the 4300-block of 224th Street just before 10 a.m. to reports that a motorcycle went off road into the ditch.

It’s believe the accident happened earlier in the morning, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision where the northbound motorcycle went off road to the right,” she said. “It is possible the operator suffered a medical event.”

The Langley RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team is investigating the cause.

At the same time, the BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation to determine the cause of death.

Neither RCMP nor the corner will be releasing the identity of driver, Largy concluded.

