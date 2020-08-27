Langley Mounties are investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle crash in Murrayville Thursday morning. (Black Press Media files)

Motorcyclist killed in Langley in Thursday morning crash

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the accident, checking for possible medical issue

Langley Mounties are still investigating the cause of a fatal motorcycle accident in Murrayville earlier today.

Police were called to the 4300-block of 224th Street just before 10 a.m. to reports that a motorcycle went off road into the ditch.

It’s believe the accident happened earlier in the morning, explained Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

“Speed is not believed to be a factor in the collision where the northbound motorcycle went off road to the right,” she said. “It is possible the operator suffered a medical event.”

The Langley RCMP’s criminal collision investigation team is investigating the cause.

At the same time, the BC Coroners Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation to determine the cause of death.

Neither RCMP nor the corner will be releasing the identity of driver, Largy concluded.

PAST FATAL MOTORCYCLE CRASH

VIDEO: Langley mom wants to hear from driver involved in crash that killed her son

.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

car crashLangleymotorcycle

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Just Posted

LETTER: O’Toole just a Canadian version of Trump

Reader not impressed by MP Marc Dalton’s ‘bromance’ with the new Conservative leader

VIDEO: Hotel workers bring demonstration to tourism minister’s office in Maple Ridge

Fasting union members will be outside Lisa Beare’s office indefinitely

Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

Randall Cooke served three terms at city hall

OUR VIEW: Putting your money where your heart is

No better way to keep a community strong, than shopping local

Movement growing in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge to show locals some love

Canada United movement is about encouraging shopping local and helping small, struggling businesses

B.C. reports 68 new COVID-19 cases, one death as it releases city-level data

Province begins reporting suspected cases of inflammatory children’s disease

Motorcyclist killed in Langley in Thursday morning crash

Mounties and coroner investigating cause of the accident, checking for possible medical issue

Tow truck impounded after attempting to impound street racers

Tow truck driver failed a breathalyzer test

Record-low returns continue for Fraser sockeye despite success of Big Bar passage

Total migration this year estimated at just 279,700

Former Vancouver Island hotel owner suing Facebook for $50M over ‘imposter profile’

Man demands account be removed and identity of account holder revealed

NHL to postpone Thursday, Friday games amid protests over racial injustice

Reports say move was led by the Vancouver Canucks

New truck for Abbotsford woman with severe allergies

GoFundMe campaign helps out Katie Hobson, who is having ‘tiny home’ built

Whistler Blackcomb to require reservations, face coverings for 2020/21 season

Whistler’s early season is scheduled to kick off Nov. 26.

2nd day of NBA games halted over racial injustice, while hockey fans await word on NHL

The basketball courts in the NBA’s virus-free bubble at Disney World remain empty

Most Read