Motorcyclists wanted after outrunning B.C. cops at speeds reaching 270 km/h

Saanich police officers responding to multiple 911 calls about racing motorcycles Monday evening (June 6) on the Pat Bay Highway were unable to catch the riders. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying motorcyclists who outran police vehicles Monday night, reaching speeds in at least one case of 270 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway near Victoria.

Witnesses reported seeing at least three motorcycles racing at high speed along the highway, weaving in and out of traffic between Saanich and North Saanich, around 7 p.m. June 6. Similar reports came out of the West Shore.

After more than a dozen calls came in to 911, Saanich police traffic safety officers found the racing motorcycles and attempted to stop them. But the riders did not pull over and accelerated at a high rate of speed, Const. Markus Anastasiades said in a release.

“At this time, we are asking the public to check their dashcam footage to see if they captured the riders, who did multiple laps up and down the highway around 7 p.m. One of our officers was able to obtain a speed reading on one motorcycle of 270 km/h, which is an incredibly dangerous speed that put all road users at a significant risk of injury that evening.”

While no licence plates were visible, the bikes were described as red, blue, and black sport bikes. The Saanich police traffic safety unit is working with ICBC and Road Safety BC as part of an investigation into the street racing.

Anyone with information that could lead to identifying the riders is asked to call Saanich police at 250-475-4321 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

ALSO READ: Busy parents distracted while shopping in Saanich, wallets lifted

Do you have a story tip? Email: don.descoteau@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich Police Departmentspeed limits