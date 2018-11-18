Mountie left with ‘significant’ injuries after driver attempts to flee traffic stop

Richmond RCMP are looking for a dark coloured Mercedes Benz

A Richmond Mountie was taken to hospital after being dragged along by a driver attempting to flee a traffic stop Sunday morning.

Richmond RCMP say the officer stopped a “suspicious” vehicle near No. 3 Road and Steveston Highway.

When the Mountie came up to the car on foot, the vehicle drove off and and dragged the officer along.

The officer was taken to hospital with “significant” injuries but is expected to recover.

Police are looking for a dark coloured, late model Mercedes Benz four-door.

The vehicle is thought to have tinted window and a dark interior, as well as abrasion damage on the driver’s side and a possible crack on the windshield.

“Our profession is a dangerous one. Each and every officer has this notion in the back of their minds when we begin our shift. That being said, protecting our community and keeping it safe is something we take pride in doing and will continue doing,” said Cpl. Dennis Hwang.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 911.

