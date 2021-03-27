VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is involved in a search in the Walnut Grove are of Langley this hour.

One of the searchers told Langley Advance Times that it was a police file, and redirected any queries to Langley RCMP. Searchers have been on scene most of the morning.

There are four search vehicles and at least a dozen searchers combing the area. They’re based next to the track and field park beside the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

