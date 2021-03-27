Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

  • Mar. 27, 2021 11:30 a.m.
  • News

Video

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue is involved in a search in the Walnut Grove are of Langley this hour.

One of the searchers told Langley Advance Times that it was a police file, and redirected any queries to Langley RCMP. Searchers have been on scene most of the morning.

RECENT NEWS: Three-vehicle crash in Aldergrove sends two to hospital Friday

There are four search vehicles and at least a dozen searchers combing the area. They’re based next to the track and field park beside the Walnut Grove Community Centre.

More to come…

LangleyLangley RCMPSearch and Rescue

Search and rescue members are combing an area of Walnut Grove Saturday morning. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mounties overseeing search in north Langley park

At least a dozen searchers are combing in and around a Walnut Grove park this morning

