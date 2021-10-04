Ridge Meadows RCMP, set up near Hammond Elementary recently, received some help from other law enforcement to patrol the school zone for speeders. They’re sending out a reminder for motorists to slow down and keep kids safe. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)

Mounties enforcing school zone speeds

Ridge Meadows RCMP partners with others this past month to remind motorists to watch for students

School is back, and kids are on the roads.

Local Mounties are issuing a reminder, and asking for drivers to slow down.

Ridge Meadows RCMP have been joining forces with ICBC, the local school district, as well as Canadian Pacific police, and even the Metro Vancouver Transit Police to remind people to adhere to school zone speed limits.

RELATED: Schools back in session means back to school-zone awareness

Some things motorists need to remember, apart from being aware of school zone signage, are to remember to reduce speed in school zones, be ready to stop at all times as children don’t always notice oncoming traffic, always try and make eye contact with children waiting at crossings, and of course, be patient and wait for children to complete their crossing before proceeding.

.

