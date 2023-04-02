Police are appealing to the public for any information about the rug, a five-by-eight foot Ikea Ferle rug, dark blue in colour. (Ikea image)

Bloodied Ikea rug left at police department is linked to violent crime, B.C. RCMP say

Investigators say rug came from somewhere in the Kamloops region

A bloodied Ikea rug turned into Barriere RCMP is connected to a violent criminal act, confirm Mounties.

Investigators with the Southeast District Major Crime Unit have taken control of the investigation and, though they are providing few details of the connection to the area, police are hoping the public can assist.

Investigators say they are unsure of where the 5’ x 8’ area rug came from other than the Kamloops region. As the specific circumstances surrounding the blood on the area rug are unknown, the RCMP is seeking the public’s help in determining its origin,.

“Investigators believe the nature of the offence was targeted and that no danger to the public exists,” Staff Sgt. Jason Smart said in a statement Sunday (April 2).

On Saturday, RCMP confirmed the blood on the rug was of human origin.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the South East District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.

