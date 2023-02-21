Mounties intend to freeze for a reason

Officers of various stripes are planning to do a polar plunge into Alouette Lake – for charity

As New Year’s dippers can attest, the waters of Alouette Lake can be rather cold at this time of year.

Regardless, a team of local law enforcement members are going to brave the elements in the name of Special Olympians from this community.

It’s a new year and another Ridge Meadows Polar Plunge is planned early next month to show support and help raise at least $10,000 for Special Olympics British Columbia.

“Participating in the Polar Plunge for Special Olympics BC is an easy and fun way for all of us to connect and show we care about people with intellectual disabilities and creating inclusion,” the local officers posted on Facebook.

Polar plunge events are staged in partnership with the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics and becoming quite the tradition, meaning it involves local Mounties, as well as prison guards and bylaw officer.

“Every year thousands of people get bold and cold at events around the world,” posted Ridge Meadows RCMP.

They are doing their plunge on Thursday, March 2, at 10 a.m. at Alouette Lake in Golden Ears Provincial Park, and asking those interested in joining them to signup here.

While the team is shooting to raises $10K, as of Monday they were closing on the $3,300 mark.

While Ridge Meadows RCMP are pushing that they’ll #Freezin4aReason, their teams are lagging behind a few of their fellow law enforcement.

In a little friendly rivalry, a team from Alouette Correctional Centre for Women is leading the pack for fundraising, having collected more than $1,200 of that early total. A Maple Ridge bylaw team is already at $735, while the Ridge Meadows RCMP General Team has only raised $340, and the forensics team is at the $110 mark.

Special Olympics BC is an organization aimed at enriching the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities and, in turn, the lives of their family members, friends, and everyone they’ve touched.

Special Olympics BC provides high-quality year-round sport programs and competitions that help people with intellectual disabilities celebrate personal achievement and gain confidence, skills, and friendships.

