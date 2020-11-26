Mounties look for yuletide vandal

RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo) The police say the suspect had distinctive black Adidas shoes with white trim. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)

A local Grinch stole stole some Christmas decorations in the early hours of November 14, and then attempted to set them ablaze.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing to the public for help in identifying the wreath thief.

Cst. Julie Klaussner said at approximately 4 a.m., Mounties responded to a complaint that two wreaths had been burned in the 12100 block of 237 St.

“The wreaths had been removed from doors and someone had attempted to set them on fire,” she said.

“One of the wreaths was discarded on the ground and one wreath was tossed on a roof.”

After viewing some video surveillance, officers were able to identify a suspect.

They have yet to determine who the suspect is however, and are hoping someone might recognize them.

The person was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and distinctive black Adidas running shoes with white accents.

Anyone with information on this suspect, or the vandalism incident is asked to call Constable Kniepkamp of the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.



maple ridgeRCMP