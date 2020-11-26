Mounties look for yuletide vandal

RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)
The police say the suspect had distinctive black Adidas shoes with white trim. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)The police say the suspect had distinctive black Adidas shoes with white trim. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)

A local Grinch stole stole some Christmas decorations in the early hours of November 14, and then attempted to set them ablaze.

Ridge Meadows RCMP are appealing to the public for help in identifying the wreath thief.

Cst. Julie Klaussner said at approximately 4 a.m., Mounties responded to a complaint that two wreaths had been burned in the 12100 block of 237 St.

“The wreaths had been removed from doors and someone had attempted to set them on fire,” she said.

“One of the wreaths was discarded on the ground and one wreath was tossed on a roof.”

READ MORE: Refuse to follow B.C.’s mask mandate? Face a $230 fine

After viewing some video surveillance, officers were able to identify a suspect.

They have yet to determine who the suspect is however, and are hoping someone might recognize them.

The person was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, and distinctive black Adidas running shoes with white accents.

Anyone with information on this suspect, or the vandalism incident is asked to call Constable Kniepkamp of the Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can call CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a TIP online at www.solvecrime.ca.


ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgeRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
How to tell family their Christmas gathering is too risky and you’re not going
Next story
Vacancy taxes put more rental condos in Metro Vancouver market: CMHC study

Just Posted

Representatives of MK Illumination light up Memorial Peace Park on Wednesday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)
Maple Ridge decorating for Christmas

Lights and decorations going up in the downtown

RCMP are looking for this person, who is suspected of vandalizing holiday decorations. (Ridge Meadows RCMP photo)
Mounties look for yuletide vandal

Maple Ridge wreath thief removed decorations from doors and tried to set them afire

Firefighters on the scene of a fire at an abandoned house at the corner of 122 Avenue and 223 Street on Thursday morning. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Fire in downtown Maple Ridge

Abandoned house badly damaged Thursday morning

Ryan and Jessica Jordan with baby Easton. (Special to the News)
Maple Ridge couple finds surrogate after posting plea online

Devon Olson’s New Year’s resolution was to change somebody else’s life ‘profoundly’

MLA Bob D’Eith handed out reusable masks with the provincial flag on them. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge – Mission MLA hands out masks

MLA Bob D’Eith handed out reusable masks to a number of organizations in Maple Ridge

A man wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 walks in downtown Vancouver, B.C., Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020. The use of masks is mandatory in indoor public and retail spaces in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records deadliest day of pandemic with 13 deaths, 738 new COVID-19 cases

Number of people in hospital is nearing 300, while total cases near 30,000

The online poster for Joel Goddard, who left his Willoughby home Nov. 10, 2020, has been updated by his family and friends who received word that he’s been found.
Langley man missing since Nov. 10 found alive and safe in Abbotsford

Family of the Willoughby area man had been searching for days. Police find him at Abbotsford Airport

A UBC study recommends an multi-government investment of $381 million to protect 102 species at risk in the Fraser River estuary. (Photo supplied by Yuri Choufour)
102 Fraser River estuary species at risk of extinction, researchers warn

UBC team develops $381-million strategy to combat crisis, boost economy

FILE – A paramedic holds a test tube containing a blood sample during an antibody testing program at the Hollymore Ambulance Hub, in Birmingham, England, on Friday, June 5, 2020. (Simon Dawson/Pool via AP)
Want to know if you’ve had COVID-19? LifeLabs is offering an antibody test

Test costs $75 and is available in B.C. and Ontario

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

File photo
Surrey RCMP arrest man accused of threatening city councillor, prime minister

Surrey Councillor Jack Hundial said he received a death threat ‘that basically said to put a bullet in me’

The grey region of this chart shows the growth of untraced infection, due to lack of information on potential sources. With added staff and reorganization, the gap is stabilized, Dr. Bonnie Henry says. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
B.C. adjusts COVID-19 tracing to keep up with surging cases

People now notified of test results by text message

Fred Sasakamoose died on Tuesday from complications of COVID-19.
B.C. Indigenous hockey legend dies following COVID-19 complications

Fred Sasakamoose died at the age of 86

Most Read