One driver was caught travelling 154 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone. (Black Press file photo)

Mounties nab speeders going twice legal limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP have stopped nine excessive speeders since Sunday

Ridge Meadows RCMP are telling people to ease off on the gas pedal after nabbing nine speeders since Sunday, July 12.

Some drivers were particularly reckless on the local roads according to a recent tweet by the local Mounties.

One driver was caught travelling 161 km/hr in an 80km/hr zone, and another wasn’t far off that – racing along at 160 km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

A third was nabbed speeding at 154 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

According to ICBC, high speeds can result in stiff fines and vehicle impoundment.

Ridge Meadows RCMP catch three more impaired drivers overnight

Travelling 40km/hr over the speed limit will cost a driver $368, or more, if within a playground or construction zone.

Police can also confiscate a motorbike or car for seven days at the same speed infractions. This can escalate to 30 to 60 days for repeat offenders.


21 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in B.C. as virus ‘silently circulates’ in broader community

