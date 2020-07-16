Mounties nab speeders going twice legal limit

Ridge Meadows RCMP have stopped nine excessive speeders since Sunday

Ridge Meadows RCMP are telling people to ease off on the gas pedal after nabbing nine speeders since Sunday, July 12.

Some drivers were particularly reckless on the local roads according to a recent tweet by the local Mounties.

One driver was caught travelling 161 km/hr in an 80km/hr zone, and another wasn’t far off that – racing along at 160 km/hr in an 80km/hr zone.

Over the last 72 hours our Frontline police have stopped 9 excessive speeders. The top 3 were:

*161 km in an 80 km/h zone

*160 km in an 80 km/h zone

*154 km in a 60 km/h zone

A third was nabbed speeding at 154 km/hr in a 60 km/hr zone.

According to ICBC, high speeds can result in stiff fines and vehicle impoundment.

Travelling 40km/hr over the speed limit will cost a driver $368, or more, if within a playground or construction zone.

Police can also confiscate a motorbike or car for seven days at the same speed infractions. This can escalate to 30 to 60 days for repeat offenders.



