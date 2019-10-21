Mounties nab suspected break-in bandit after Pitt Meadows incident

A suspected break-in bandit has been nabbed by Mounties in Pitt Meadows, after what police believe was a rash of residential break-ins dating back to early summer.

A Port Coquitlam man has been charged with multiple offences, after what Const. Julie Klaussner described as a “coordinated investigation” headed by Ridge Meadows RCMP’s Street Enforcement Unit.

It started on Sept. 9, when the local RCMP received reports of a break and enter to a home in the 18900-block of 118B Avenue in Pitt Meadows.

Neighbours were interviewed and video surveillance obtained as part of the investigation.

“The front line police officers were able to determine that several break and enters in the area were linked to the same suspect,” Klaussner said.

Coordinating with police in the Tri-Cities, a suspect was arrested on Sept. 27 in Port Coquitlam, and faces charges on multiple files, Klaussner said, some of which date back to July.

She noted that the suspect is well known to police in multiple jurisdictions for property related offences.

As a result of the current investigation, Kalman Hlavacs has been charged with one count of break and enter with intent to commit an offence and two counts of failure to comply with terms of his probation. More charges are pending, Klaussner said, pending his next court appearance scheduled for today (Oct. 21) at the provincial courthouse in Port Coquitlam.

In the meantime, on Oct. 4, Hlavacs was released on a list of 11 conditions. One of those conditions stipulates he not be in the Greater Vancouver area, except to attend pre-scheduled court appearances. He was ordered to leave the Greater Vancouver area immediately after proceedings.

“The resources we have must be focused on making significant impacts,” said Supt. Jennifer Hyland, the officer in charge at Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“This is a great example of how and why we do that and, as a result, we have a prolific offender who cannot be in just our community, but the Greater Vancouver area, as well,” she concluded.