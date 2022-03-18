Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Eric Nalleweg is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and about 170 pounds, according to Langley RCMP. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Mounties need help finding Langley man

35-year-old Lower Mainland resident last heard from Thursday, reported missing on Friday

Langley Mounties are looking for help to find a 35-year-old local man.

Eric Nalleweg, of Langley, was last heard from shortly after noon on Thursday, March 17, and reported missing on Friday, said RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy.

OTHER RECENT POLICE NEWS: Langley RCMP seize weapons, drugs and money in violence suppression campaign

“If you have information that might assist police in locating Eric, please call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3231,” she requested.

He is described as a Caucasian male, about 5 ft. 8 in. tall, weighing about 170 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair.

RELATED: Missing Williams Lake man last seen in North Langley

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley RCMPmissing person

Previous story
VIDEO: Fire engulfs house in Maple Ridge
Next story
Cyclist killed in collision with vehicle in Abbotsford

Just Posted

Maple Ridge city hall will be lit up in purple for epilepsy awareness on March 26. (The News files)
Purple lights to illuminate Maple Ridge city hall for epilepsy awareness

Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or in writing.
LETTER: Maple Ridge resident critical of MP’s backing of unvaxxed health workers

The Maple Ridge fire department started their investigation Friday morning into a house fire along 228 Street Thursday night. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Fire engulfs house in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge city hall is inviting public feedback about a new park plan in the Albion area. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge asks for feedback about new Albion area park