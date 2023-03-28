Entrance of the Landmark movie theatre in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

Entrance of the Landmark movie theatre in Surrey. (Photo: Google.com)

CRIME

Movie-goers at B.C. theatre pepper-sprayed on Saturday afternoon, with kids in crowd

‘We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces,’ Surrey RCMP say

Mounties are looking for a man who walked into a Surrey theatre and blasted movie-goers with pepper spray.

Surrey RCMP say several people were were sprayed late Saturday afternoon (March 25) at Theatre #6 at Landmark Cinemas in Guildford, at around 5:28 p.m.

Witnesses say more than 20 people, including children, were watching a movie when a male suspect entered the theatre, sprayed viewers and fled the scene, in the 15000-block of 101 Avenue.

Police and paramedics treated people for non-serious injuries, reported the RCMP, who ask anyone with dash-camera footage from the surrounding area to contact them.

“Our General Investigation Unit is actively working to identify the suspect, and while the motive for this incident is not yet known, this was a disturbing assault on movie theatre patrons, that will be fully investigated by police,” said Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn in a news release Tuesday (March 28).

“We are aware of two other recent similar incidents in other provinces and will be liaising with the investigative agencies.”

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident please call 604-599-0502, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

crimeMovies

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PHOTOS: Top businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recognized
Next story
Police investigating beheading of Gandhi statue at Simon Fraser University

Just Posted

Jack Foster on the forecheck for the Ridge Meadows Flames. (Neil Corbett/Maple Ridge News)
Ridge Meadows Flames lose game three, still up 2-1 in series

Hatzic Middle School was on lockdown on Monday (March 27) as Mission RCMP investigated a phone call threat. / Dillon White Photo
UPDATE: ‘Prank call’ from 12-year-old in Maple Ridge led to Hatzic Middle School lockdown

Jessica Saial (left) is the owner of The Nut Coffee Shop, which was awarded the Medium Business of the Year award at the 2023 Business Excellence Awards. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Top businesses in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows recognized

Lochella Jerusha captured the arrival of spring in West Maple Ridge, with the appearance of cherry blossoms near 203rd Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Spring and flowers begin to blossom

Pop-up banner image