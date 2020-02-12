Movie goes cross Canada looking at overdoses

Shows Thursday at Maple Ridge council chambers

Three groups are bringing a movie that looks at overdoses across Canada to Maple Ridge council chambers on Thursday evening (Feb. 13) at 7 p.m.

Flood: The Overdose Epidemic in Canada, is a documentary that aims to reduce the stigma around substance use disorder, said a news release from Moms Stop The Harm.

Ridge Meadows Cinema Politica, Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows and Moms Stop the Harm, are presenting the movie.

Read more: Evening on Maple Ridge wharf for overdose victims

Between January 2016 and December 2018, there have been more than 12,800 apparent opioid-related deaths. That means that every two hours, another Canadian life is taken because of opioids.

Read more: WATCH: Moms Stop The Harm respond to opioid crisis

Several Moms Stop The Harm members participated in the making of the film, including Sheila Jennings and Irene Reilly-Patterson (Ontario), Kym Porter and Petra Schulz (Alberta), and Leslie McBain (B.C.).

A panel discussion will follow, facilitated by Kat Wahamaa with Moms Stop the Harm in Maple Ridge. Panel members include Deb Bailey, Ann Livingston of BC and Yukon Association of Drug War Survivors, and Tracy Scott, co-chair of the Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows Community Action Table and a co-founder of Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian mothers and families whose loved ones have died from substance use.


pmelnychuk@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus
Next story
No borrowing so far for new rec facilities

Just Posted

Latest Hometown Hero is honoured in Pitt Meadows Secondary cafeteria

Monika Eggens hopes to be an inspiration to the next generation of local athletes

Update: Two electrocuted on job site in Pitt Meadows

Workers conscious when taken to hospital

LETTER: Vandalism on Maple Ridge sign is an attack on free speech

Shocking someone would be so offended by such a loving and life-affirming message

Police on extra pedestrian safety patrols today in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Ensuring that motorists yield to people in crosswalks

Young B.C. hockey player breaks neck after reckless check

Father wants to draw attention to careless play in the contact sport

VIDEO: John Horgan denounces B.C. legislature anti-pipeline siege

Premier describes staff and interns as ‘intimidated, ridiculed’

Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0 after Sedins have numbers retired

Markstrom makes 49 saves on special night for Vancouver

Former Vancouver Island man stuck in Thailand after fleeing China to avoid coronavirus

Mark Conway unsure when he can return to teaching job at Chinese university

‘Racist’ MP’s name removed from Port Alberni school

School District 70 board votes to retain the name Ucluelet Secondary School

Wilkinson under fire for characterizing domestic violence as ‘a tough marriage’

The B.C. NDP have pledged to implement five days pay for those leaving domestic violence

Four people claim they were assaulted during B.C. Legislature pipeline protest: police

Statement comes after Coun. Ben Isitt calls investigation ‘fake news’

Meet one of B.C.’s instructors in CPR and first aid for dogs

Paramedic teaches Dogsafe Canine First Aid to pet owners and people who run dog businesses

Woman says she was ‘marginalized’ at Surrey job for not speaking Punjabi

Surrey tentmaker accused of discrimination based on race, pregnancy

Next anti-pipeline target B.C. government offices, opposition says

John Horgan quizzed about Valentine’s Day anti-LNG action plan

Most Read