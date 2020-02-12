Movie goes cross Canada looking at overdoses

Three groups are bringing a movie that looks at overdoses across Canada to Maple Ridge council chambers on Thursday evening (Feb. 13) at 7 p.m.

Flood: The Overdose Epidemic in Canada, is a documentary that aims to reduce the stigma around substance use disorder, said a news release from Moms Stop The Harm.

Ridge Meadows Cinema Politica, Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows and Moms Stop the Harm, are presenting the movie.

Between January 2016 and December 2018, there have been more than 12,800 apparent opioid-related deaths. That means that every two hours, another Canadian life is taken because of opioids.

Several Moms Stop The Harm members participated in the making of the film, including Sheila Jennings and Irene Reilly-Patterson (Ontario), Kym Porter and Petra Schulz (Alberta), and Leslie McBain (B.C.).

A panel discussion will follow, facilitated by Kat Wahamaa with Moms Stop the Harm in Maple Ridge. Panel members include Deb Bailey, Ann Livingston of BC and Yukon Association of Drug War Survivors, and Tracy Scott, co-chair of the Stop Overdose Ridge Meadows Community Action Table and a co-founder of Maple Ridge Street Outreach Society.

Moms Stop the Harm is a network of Canadian mothers and families whose loved ones have died from substance use.



