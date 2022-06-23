Parliament has passed a bill that would amend the Criminal Code to create criminal liability in cases of violent crime where the offender can prove they were “in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.” (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

Parliament has passed a bill that would amend the Criminal Code to create criminal liability in cases of violent crime where the offender can prove they were “in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.” (Image courtesy Creative Outlet)

MPs pass ‘extreme intoxication’ bill in expedited process, Senate weighs doing same

Senate can now move at any time to follow a similar process

The House of Commons passed the Liberal government’s “extreme intoxication” bill today after agreeing yesterday to rush its passage.

The Senate can now move at any time to follow a similar process and pass Bill C-28 at all stages by way of a unanimous motion.

But during a committee of the whole Tuesday evening to study the substance of the bill, several senators raised serious concerns with Justice Minister David Lametti, expressing uncertainty about their willingness to rubber-stamp it without further scrutiny.

The bill would amend the Criminal Code to create criminal liability in cases of violent crime where the offender can prove they were “in a state of negligent self-induced extreme intoxication.”

The new language would replace a similar provision that the Supreme Court struck down as unconstitutional in May.

In its motion passing the bill, the House agreed to stipulate that its justice committee would study its implementation in depth this fall, a move that Lametti said is available to senators, too.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on ‘extreme intoxication’

Federal PoliticsLaw and justice

Previous story
B.C. fish farm licences outside Discovery Islands renewed until at least spring 2023
Next story
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

Just Posted

Architects drawing from Integra depicting new rental apartments on Edge Street. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge council approves new 209-unit rental development

B.C. Seniors Advocate Isobel Mackenzie spent time in Maple Ridge talking about her report released by her office in December called Hidden and Invisible: Seniors Abuse and Neglect in British Columbia. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Seniors abuse under-reported says B.C. Seniors Advocate at Maple Ridge event

Tristan Smyth (1) competes at the Rio 2016 Games. The Maple Ridge native is competing at the upcoming Commonwealth Games. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge athlete to compete at Commonwealth Games

Homeless people in Maple Ridge have been camping along the Fraser River waterfront, but rising waters are pushing them out. Advocates are calling for more shelters space. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge group calls for more homeless shelter space due to flood risks