MRPMvote2018: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows voters head to the polls

Open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday

Voters in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows and across B.C. head to the polls tomorrow, Oct. 20. (Black Press files)

For live election results for the cities of Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows, and for updates throughout election day, tomorrow, Oct. 20, visit the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News website, as well as our Facebook page and Twitter feed.

Polls open at 8 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

All polling results have been made available from a live feed provided by CivicInfoBC.

We will have results stories for both communities immediately as results are available.

Meanwhile, there are many candidates running in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows municipal elections, for mayor, council and trustee.

We encourage you to read up on who’s running by perusing our candidate profiles and taking a look at our election coverage up to this point.

Visit the municipal websites for voting locations and more information.

Maple Ridge residents will be voting for mayor, six councillors and five trustees for the joint Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school board.

A separate ballot in Maple Ridge will also ask people if they support having a single, city-run garbage-collection system that could add up to $270 a year on their property tax bill.

Pitt Meadows will be will be voting for mayor, six councillors and two trustees.

During the 2014 election, only 31 per cent of a possible 55,328 eligible voters in Maple Ridge turned out to cast a ballot.

In Pitt Meadows, 3,996 of 13,143 eligible voters cast ballots, or 30 per cent.

Please take a moment tomorrow and do your small part: Vote.