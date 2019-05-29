VIDEO: Mueller’s public statement fuels calls for Trump impeachment

Special counsel says it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s first public statement on the Russia investigation is fueling fresh calls to begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, a step that Democratic leaders have so far resisted.

Mueller indicated Wednesday that it’s up to Congress to decide what to do next with his findings. The special counsel said he was guided by Justice Department policy against bringing charges against a sitting president and stressed he couldn’t exonerate Trump.

That amounts to an open invitation for some in Congress to launch impeachment proceedings. Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton, a Democratic presidential candidate, said impeachment hearings should begin “tomorrow.”

House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler stopped short of calling for an impeachment inquiry but vowed to continue investigating. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Congress “will continue to investigate and legislate.”

Lisa Mascaro And Mary Clare Jalonick, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Ferry hits whale near Seattle
Next story
Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

Just Posted

Swing up a storm for Pitt Meadows Day

Swing dance lessons a great social acitivity for Pitt Meadows Day

Maple Ridge cannabis lab to combo pot and beer

Agreement soon between Tantalus Labs and Postmark Brewing

Airport Day runs alongside Pitt Meadows Day

Growing event will feature an expanded air show

Pitt Meadows Day parade a big community water fight

And lots of cool entries to see

UPDATE: Man falls from third-storey balcony in Maple Ridge

Air ambulance landed near SRT.

Mother of missing man pleads for public’s help after car found in Chilliwack

Vehicle of Kristofer Shawn Couture, 25, was found abandoned in the area

Hotline to help human trafficking victims, take witness tips launches Canada-wide

The new hotline can be reached 24 hours a day, all year, at 1-833-900-1010

Indigenous bidders for Trans Mountain pipeline await Ottawa decision

Multiple offers line up for controlling stake in pipeline

Chilliwack schools adopt dress code policy meant to ‘stop policing girls’ bodies’

Students are still expected to dress appropriately for school, but should not be dealt with in a shameful way

No contact order sought for accused Penticton quadruple killer and wife

John Brittain, a former engineer with the City of Penticton, appeared in Penticton provincial court

Langley wildlife shelter could use help during ‘baby season’

Baby animals are arriving by the hundreds at Critter Care

Man, 59, charged in ‘violent’ East Vancouver sexual assault

Vancouver police said Choe Wing Ma was charged with sexual assault and robbery

Cancer patient given month to live without treatment, but must wait weeks to see B.C. doctor

‘I’m not ready to give up,’ Carol Young says, as she faces weeks-long wait to see an oncologist

Ferry hits whale near Seattle

Passengers on the M/V Wenatchee say they saw an injured whale bleeding after the impact

Most Read