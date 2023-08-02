A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)

Multi-hour standoff takes over Maple Ridge neighbourhood

The situation on Wednesday morning occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place

A tense multi-hour standoff situation in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning resulted in one individual being brought into police custody.

Several RCMP members initially responded to the call sometime before noon on Aug. 2 in the 21500-block of Mayo Place.

RCMP officers were seen using dogs and tactical gear to try and deal with the situation, which Cpl. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said was related to a mental health situation.

“Police were responding to a person in distress who was apprehended under the mental health act,” said Klaussner.

It wasn’t until after 2 p.m. that the individual was finally brought into police custody and the situation was resolved.

Have a story tip? Email: brandon.tucker@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

maple ridgemental healthPoliceRCMP

 

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘It’s heavy’: Firefighter deaths weighing on B.C. wildfire crews

Just Posted

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)
Multi-hour standoff takes over Maple Ridge neighbourhood

Ridge Meadows RCMP are investigating a shooting on Garden Street in Maple Ridge. (Black Press files)
Police investigate another shooting in Maple Ridge

Staff and their family members from Chances Maple Ridge raised hundreds for the Starfish Pack Program. (Chances Maple Ridge Facebook/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge casino employees raise hundreds for charity

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
VIDEO: 1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge