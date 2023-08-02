Multi-hour standoff takes over Maple Ridge neighbourhood

The situation on Wednesday morning occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place

A multi-hour standoff occurred in the 21500-block of Mayo Place on Aug. 2. (Vikki Matejka/Special to The News)

A tense multi-hour standoff situation in Maple Ridge on Wednesday morning resulted in one individual being brought into police custody.

Several RCMP members initially responded to the call sometime before noon on Aug. 2 in the 21500-block of Mayo Place.

RCMP officers were seen using dogs and tactical gear to try and deal with the situation, which Cpl. Julie Klaussner of the Ridge Meadows RCMP said was related to a mental health situation.

“Police were responding to a person in distress who was apprehended under the mental health act,” said Klaussner.

It wasn’t until after 2 p.m. that the individual was finally brought into police custody and the situation was resolved.

