It’s going to be a slow commute this morning

Reports are coming in on social media about a multi-vehicle accident on the Mission Bridge this morning (Thursday, Feb. 1).

Several residents have posted that traffic is at a standstill on the bridge, southbonds as police investigate the incident.

Police and emergency vehicle lights can be seen flashing from the bridge.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time but commuters can expect long delays.

More to come