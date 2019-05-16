UPDATE: Fatality reported in multi-vehicle collision on Coquihalla

Drive BC has no estimate of when highway will re-open, but southbound traffic being diverted

At least one person has died in a multi-vehicle crash that closed the Coquihalla in both directions Thursday evening.

The crash happened on Larson Hill between Hope and Merritt, near Coldwater Road, south of Exit 290.

The fatality has been confirmed by the BC Coroners Service.

There is no estimated time of the road opening. The collision took place just before 6 p.m. and there are reports that it was raining heavily at the time. An update is expected through Drive BC at about 10 p.m.

Drivers near the scene have reported that the crash involved four to five vehicles. Air ambulances took an unknown number of injured people to hospital.