DriveBC camera image of crash on Highway 7 in Pitt Meadows on Monday, Sept. 27. (DriveBC)

Multi-vehicle crash on Lougheed Hwy. in Pitt Meadows

Traffic reportedly backed up to Harris

A multi-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows has tied up traffic on Lougheed Hwy westbound just before Old Dewdney.

It happened in the westbound lanes around 7 a.m. before the lights.

Crews are on scene.

Middle and right lanes are blocked, and Lougheed was reportedly backed up to Harris Road.

