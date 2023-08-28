Multiple changes afoot for Pitt Meadows Museum

The Hoffmann and Sons site is just one of the buildings that would be forced to relocate if the Harris Road underpass project receives the proper funding to move forward. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

As the end of summer approaches, the Pitt Meadows Museum is preparing for several changes to take place.

The first change will be the transition over to the fall and winter hours, which will take effect on Sept. 1, explained museum curator Leslie Norman.

At that point, the museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, while the Community Archives building will share the same hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Access to the Community Archives outside of these hours is available by booking an appointment, with the Hoffmann and Son site only being accessible by appointment.

Appointments can be booked by either emailing pittmeadowsmuseum@telus.net or phoning 604-465-4322.

The other change that the museum recently found itself having to deal with is the sudden halt in its relocation plan.

In order to accommodate the proposed Harris Road underpass project, the Pitt Meadows Museum and the Pitt Meadows Heritage and Museum Society had been extensively planning and preparing to relocate the historic buildings and their collections for nearly five years.

However, the recent financial issues surrounding the underpass have put the project in limbo and forced the museum to halt its relocation plans, just as the planning was nearing the final stages.

“At this time, the museum society and museum have no plans for relocation of our sites,” said Norman. “We are focusing our energies on museum and archives operations but remain prepared to begin site planning again should the underpass come back on the table.”

“An official cancellation of the underpass would mean continuing museum and archives operations just as we have done since 1998 when we moved into the General Store site.”

But regardless of whether or not the underpass project receives the necessary funding, Norman explained that the museum has still received some positives from the whole situation.

Among these benefits are extensive structural and environmental reports being done on the museum and archives sites, along with the addition of new volunteer board members who are passionate about preserving Pitt Meadows history.

But with all of the time and money sunk into the relocation preparation, Norman hopes the underpass project will move forward as originally planned.

