UPDATE: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

The first fire was near Chestnut Crescent.

Pitt Meadows fire crews are dealing with a pair of fires along the railway tracks.

At approximately 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters were dispatched to a ground fire near Chestnut Crescent, along the CP Rail tracks.

Shortly afterward, as crews were just dealing with the first fire call, a second one came in about a fire near the CP Rail intermodal yard, near Kennedy Road.

There was visible smoke and flames at the second fire. It was more than 100 feet in size, but no structures were immediately threatened. It was partly contained in a ditch.

By 3:15 p.m. firefighters had the first fire mostly under control. By approximately 3:30 p.m. the second fire was in the mop-up stage.

A faulty wheel on a train is believed to have started the fires.

Firefighters asked CP to close the tracks so they could fight the second fire.

