The first fire was near Chestnut Crescent.

Update: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

CP rail has closed tracks while firefighters work

Pitt Meadows fire crews have been dealing with multiple fires along the tracks on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 2:30 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to a ground fire near Chestnut Crescent, along the CP Rail tracks.

Shortly afterward, as crews were just dealing with the first fire call, a second one came in about a fire near the CP Rail intermodal yard, near Kennedy Road.

There was visible smoke and flames at the second fire, more than 100 feet in size, but no structures were immediately threatened. It was partly contained in a ditch.

The first fire was brought under control by approximately 3:15 p.m., and by approximately 3:30 p.m. the second fire was in the mop-up stage.

READ ALSO: Barns burned, cows killed in Pitt Meadows fire.

A faulty wheel on a train is believed to have started the fires.

According to reports, firefighters requested to close the tracks so they could fight the second fire.

• More information as it becomes available

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Trans Mountain expansion project gets green light, again
Next story
Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Just Posted

Burrards lose in Victoria

Maple Ridge WLA squad hosts Salmonbellies on Sunday

UPDATE: Multiple fires along the railway tracks in Pitt Meadows

Firefighters asking CP rail to close tracks

Maple Ridge coaches and players on Team BC

Heading to California tournament with 15U team

Maple Ridge woman reported missing now located

Police have spoken with Karen Gorrie, reported missing in May

Golden Ears Bridge at 10: Community had called for a crossing for decades

From nothing, to the Albion Ferry, to the bridge was a long wait

Dog at Maple Ridge SPCA needs spinal surgery

Miniature pinscher has painful condition known as Wobbler Syndrome.

MPs hear retired B.C. nurse’s petition to change compensation for fatal medical errors

Teri McGrath wants provinces to implement no-fault system for medical errors

Horgan says he’ll still defend B.C. coast after second Trans Mountain approval

Meanwhile, one B.C. First Nation has announced plans for a legal challenge

Metro Vancouver’s air quality could be the worst yet this wildfire season

As wildfire season approached, Metro Vancouver experts predict the air will be an issue for many

Demonstrators on either side of Trans Mountain debate clash in Vancouver

Crowd heard from member of Indigenous-led coalition that hopes to buy 51% of expansion project

Grieving B.C. mom hopes Facebook message leads to new investigation into son’s Surrey homicide

Criminal Justice Branch didn’t lay charges, concluding no substantial likelihood of murder or manslaughter conviction

B.C.’s measles vaccination program gains traction in May

More than 15,000 doses of the MMR vaccine has been administered across the province

B.C. farmers concerned Agricultural Land Reserve changes choking their livelihood

Dozens voice concerns at special meeting hosted on Vancouver Island

UPDATE: Two-year-old involved in Chilliwack pool drowning has died

Toddler was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Most Read