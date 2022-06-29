Police cruiser. (File photo)

Multiple shots fired at Penticton Mounties during traffic stop

No officers were hit but police cruiser riddled with bullets

Numerous shots were fired at RCMP while they had a vehicle pulled over on Penticton Indian Band land Tuesday morning.

On June 28, shortly after 1 a.m., officers were conducting an impaired driving investigation near the intersection of Peach Rock Road and Green Mountain Road.

As officers were investigating, a red coloured SUV approached driving west on Green Mountain Road. Believing the driver was simply observing, officers took little notice and continued their investigation.

Soon thereafter, police allege they heard gunshots fired in their direction, believed to be originating from the SUV. As numerous shots were fired in their direction, officers took cover, then observed the SUV driving away westbound on Green Mountain Road. According to police, one of the police vehicles was riddled with bullet holes.

“Thankfully, none of our officers or nearby residents and pedestrians who were outside at the time were injured,” said Const. James Grandy, spokesperson for the Penticton RCMP.

“This was a very clear disregard for police and public safety. It further highlights the dangers our frontline officers are facing each day while serving our communities.”

Investigators are interested in speaking with anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information related to this incident.

If you witnessed this incident, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. Or remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ MORE: Two dead in possible murder-suicide in Peachland

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them deliver directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscrime

Previous story
Protesters say B.C.’s old growth forest battle will no longer be blocking your commute
Next story
B.C.-led lawsuit against Purdue Pharma results in $150M settlement

Just Posted

Scott Thomas Anderson (Oliver), Juliet Logan (Ganymede), Megan Kimoto (Touchstone), Eric Scribner (Corin), Tyler Boe (Orlando). (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge theatrical group serves up As You Like It for this summer’s Bard

Mike Lee had to admire his wife’s first rose of the season blossoming recently in front of their Maple Ridge condo. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

Moms stop the Harm created a mandala in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park on the sixth anniversary of the overdose public health emergency. (The News files)
Provincial committee looking for input into overdose crisis

Maggie Coles-Lyster (UCI Track Champions League/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge cyclist a member of Team Canada at Commonwealth Games