UPDATE: Multiple vehicle crash on Coquihalla clear

UPDATE: 5:20 p.m.
The southbound accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed is now clear.
DriveBC said motorists should expect major delays and congestion.
Original: 3 p.m.
A multiple-vehicle accident on the Coquihalla Highway near the Great Bear Snowshed has reduced the roadway to one lane Sunday, Sept. 30.
#BCHwy5 – Multi vehicle incident SB at the #GreatBearSnowshed. One lane getting through, expect heavy delays and congestion. #Coquihalla #HopeBC #Merritt
DriveBC said drivers should expect major delays due to congestion.
“Slow down and drive to winter conditions,” DriveBC said in a statement.
Drivers are asked to slow down upon approach.
There is currently no word on any resulting injuries or the cause of the accident.
An update from DriveBC is expected at 3:45 p.m.
