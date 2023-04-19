Municipal leadership and climate change discussed at Maple Ridge summit

The room was packed at the new Albion Community Centre for the Climate Action Summit.(Colleen Flanagan/The News)

The City of Maple Ridge mayor just purchased a bicycle.

However, he noted – after being asked by an audience member about the city’s active transportation infrastructure at the Climate Action Summit, held in Maple Ridge on Thursday, April 13 – he needs a place to ride it safely.

Transportation being only one of the issues that was under discussion at the event.

The specific question posed to the mayor centred around east/west active transport in Maple Ridge, that the audience member said is currently not safe, and they asked what appetite at the city is there for dedicated, separate active transport lanes.

To this Ruimy admitted that he was a “little bit petrified” about where he was going to go on his new bike because of this very issue.

He said the city has to have a strategy in place as to how to weave in active transportation with limited resources, while developing the city of the future.

“How do we as a city start to address all of these things, meanwhile promoting growth, economic development, the environment, everything that is in our strategic plan. How do we move forward, again with limited resources,” he said.

The panel discussion was centred around the topic, “Demonstrating municipal leadership in addressing climate change” and was moderated by Jas Johal, the host of a public affairs program on new radio station CKNW.

In addition to Mayor Dan Ruimy, panelists included: the B.C. Minister of Environment and Climate Change, George Heyman; the former Mayor of Edmonton and executive advisor for Climate Investment and Community Resiliency, Don Iveson, who joined the discussion virtually; Dr. Alison Shaw from Simon Fraser University with 20 years experience in pioneering climate change and sustainability research; and Dave Bennett, director of renewable gas and low carbon fuels at FortisBC.

Johal started the discussion by asking if action on climate change should be left up to the province or Ottawa and municipal leaders should be left to deal with more local matters like garbage pickup, potholes, and community centres.

Ruimy responded that in order for the province and the federal government to meet their climate targets, municipalities like Maple Ridge need to do their share.

“Because we’re the ones who talk about bylaws, we’re the ones who do zoning applications. Those are our levers, and we need to be able to use those levers to contribute to some of the challenges that we are facing,” he said.

Ruimy also said during the panel discussion that one of the biggest challenges that Maple Ridge faces is the transit system.

“We need more transit,” he said.

Iveson, who was Edmonton’s mayor from 2013 to 2021, noted when he first ran for city council on a platform of sustainability, he was elected.

He said even if everyone had electric cars, you would still have traffic congestion and public health challenges with sedentary lifestyles, and a phenomenal amount of resources going into building those cars, recycling the cars when they are at the end of their life cycle, and providing parking for them.

“If we are not also having a conversation about walkable, higher density, more material efficient, easier to heat communities that look different than what we’ve been building since the Second World War, we’re missing a huge opportunity to talk about how to decarbonize,” he said.

Iveson also added that the obsession with free parking perpetuates everybody having a car – whether it’s electric or not.

Heyman was asked if charging infrastructure, particularly in older buildings, will be a greater priority of the provincial government moving forward.

The minister noted “Right to Charge” legislation just introduced in the legislature that will make it easier for strata owners to pass a resolution to implement charging infrastructure in a building.

However, he said, the government needs to look at how they can design adequate public charging infrastructure that everyone can access when needed.

“We need to change the way people get around, we need to make it more efficient and more convenient and healthier for communities so that you can’t deal with these issues separately, you have to integrate them,” he said, adding that is why there is a Clean Transportation Action Plan being developed in B.C., as part of the government’s Clean BC Road Map to 2030, that is going to be released later this year.

Dr. Shaw noted the need to protect the natural areas in Maple Ridge, whether they be forest or farmland.

“Preventing green field development. Focusing on, you know, building density in areas that are already developed, so that you can, you know, optimize the transportation systems, build in more public transportation, build those active transportation corridors, establish more neighbourhood hubs with relevant amenities to get people out of their cars,” she said.

And, she also noted, understanding the risks from the wildfire interface in Maple Ridge, along with the flood risk from the river and creek systems, and identify high risk zones that, “you don’t put people in”.

“Reducing the exposure of people to risks over time is fundamentally important,” she said.

Bennett noted he has been with FortisBC for more than 30 years, and has spent more than half his time working in energy transition.

FortisBC has employees in 135 communities across the province, he said.

“We see the energy transition coming and we’re trying to adapt our systems to be part of the solutions there,” he said. “The system now carries natural gas. It may be carrying low carbon fuels in the future.”

It could be that they are changing what goes into the pipes, or it could be that they are changing the natural gas before it gets used in the furnace.

“So we are looking at technologies where we actually take the carbon out of the natural gas and leave hydrogen and then use that,” he said, reminding the room that they are also thinking long term about how products get used in the future, like how homes may be heated.

