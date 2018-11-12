(Black Press Media file)

Murder charge laid after ‘altercation’ at Port Coquitlam home

Jonathon Shingoose, 36, was rushed to hospital, but did not survive

A charge has been laid in the death of a 36-year-old man found with serious injuries a week ago in a Port Coquitlam home.

Jonathon Shingoose was discovered at a home in the 2300 block of Atkins Avenue around 5:45 a.m. on Nov. 4. Police said some kind of altercation had occurred, but provided no further details.

Shingoose was rushed to hospital, but did not survive.

READ MORE: Man killed in Port Coquitlam ‘altercation’

Police determined it had been an isolated incident with no further risk to the public.

Five days later, Elwood Poorman was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with the killing, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said in a release Monday.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 13.

Anyone with information who has yet to contact police is asked to call the IHIT information line at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

