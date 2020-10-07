An IHIT officer stands outside the building where a fire took place around 2 a.m., Aug. 8. A body was later discovered in the building. Murder charges have now been filed. / Patrick Penner Photo

Murder charges filed after body discovered in Mission arson case

Van Chau Nguyen, 60, charged with first degree murder, arson, forceful confinement and assault

Multiple charges including first-degree murder have been laid against a man in connection with an arson in Mission on Aug. 8.

The human remains found on the property at 30819 Gunn Avenue in Mission have been identified as those of 64-year-old Vien Ngoc Bui. Investigators determined that he was the victim of homicide.

On Oct. 2, 2020, 60-year-old Van Chau Nguyen was arrested by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) and later charged with arson, forceful confinement, assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and first degree murder in the death of Vien Bui.

The two men knew each other. Nguyen’s next court appearance will be on Oct. 9.

According to an IHIT press release, “this was a highly involved investigation that began with a very challenging crime scene.”

READ: Body discovered inside burnt building

“Our partners from the Integrated Forensic Identification Services (IFIS) and the Forensic Search and Evidence Recovery Team (FSERT) operated under difficult circumstances after the fire was extinguished to collect the physical evidence,” said Sgt. Frank Jang of IHIT.

“For nearly two months, our investigative team worked incredibly hard with the assistance of several of our regional police partners. IHIT is grateful for their contributions.”

He added that no further details will be released as the case is now before the court.

