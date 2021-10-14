Murder investigators now probing case of missing Langley man last seen in September

Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since Sept. 25

Nick Goodrick and his daughter, Nikki, at a candlelight vigil held for Devon Goodrick at Douglas Park in Langley City on Oct. 7, 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

Homicide investigators have taken over the case of missing Langley man Devon Goodrick.

Langley RCMP confirmed Thursday morning the file has been transferred to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

Goodrick was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27. He was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, according to police.

One week ago, on Oct. 7, Goodrick’s family held a vigil at Douglas Park to bring awareness about his disappearance.

At the time, Goodrick’s sister Nikki told the Langley Advance Times police didn’t have any leads on his whereabouts.

On Wednesday night (Oct. 13) Nikki share a post on Facebook where she talks about the “torture” she and her family have experienced since her brother disappeared.

“It’s been 19 days since my brother has vanished, 19 days of absolute torture for my family and I,” she wrote.

“Nineteen days without his daily calls and visits, without his contagious laugh and funny jokes. Nineteen days since we’ve got to tell each other that we love each other (he would never get off the phone or leave without saying it, even if we were mad at each other). Devon has the biggest heart and always knew how to light up the room and cheer me up when I’m feeling down. I will never stop until I have Devon home, and if someone is responsible for his disappearance I will never stop until those people feel the pain my family and I are feeling right now. Please continue to spread awareness, every share, every lead, every prayer means so much and could possibly bring us closer to getting Devon home.”

Goodrick is described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6’4” tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.

This is a developing story and will be updated should more information become available.

Langley Advance Times has reached out to IHIT for more information.

