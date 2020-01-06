Brandon Teixeira, already facing a charge of first degree murder, has been charged with attempted murder for an incident in Maple Ridge in 2015. (File photo)

Murder suspect charged with different attempt in Maple Ridge

Brandon Teixeira caught last month in California, charged with murder in Surrey

A Surrey murder suspect who was captured in California last month is also facing charges for a violent crime in Maple Ridge.

Brandon Teixeira has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault for an incident in Maple Ridge on Aug. 23, 2015.

The charges were sworn on Dec. 5 in Port Coquitlam provincial court, but what they relate to remains unknown.

On that same day in 2015, at 2:30 a.m., two people were stabbed outside of the Haney Public House, and one of the victims was in critical condition, according to Ridge Meadows RCMP.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police have video of the stabbing suspect.

Police have not confirmed, however, that the stabbing incident resulted in charges against Teixeira.

READ ALSO: Suspect sought in Sunday pub stabbing

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra in South Surrey. He was arrested Dec. 1 in California.

READ ALSO: ‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

After an extensive manhunt, Teixeira was apprehended in a dramatic arrest that saw the fugitive allegedly ram an armoured car with his own vehicle, then attempt to escape on foot before behind apprehended by a Butte County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit.

Homicide investigators described Teixeira as “extremely violent” and a “significant” risk to public safety.

READ ALSO: $50,000 reward for ‘extremely violent’ South Surrey murder suspect renewed

Ricky Korasak and Shawn Corbett also face accessory charges in relation to the Maple Ridge attempted murder.

 


Most Read