‘My son was assaulted at SRT on Halloween night’

Police were at Samuel Robertson Technical on Halloween last year, as well. (Contributed)

A Maple Ridge mother said her son was hospitalized after an assault near a Maple Ridge high school on Halloween night.

She said a group of approximately 100 teens gathered at Samuel Robertson Technical school, off 104th Avenue in Albion, and police arrived to get the situation under control.

“In the background of this, my son was found unresponsive on the side of the road,” she said. “Many people saw him and got police. They did CPR and sent him to hospital.”

The mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said her son was assaulted and hit twice in the head. He knew his attacker, who left the scene, she added.

“They left him there and walked off.”

Ridge Meadows RCMP Sgt. Brenda Gresiuk said police are not investigating an assault at the scene.

She confirmed police did disperse a large group of youths who were setting off fireworks by SRT, and that they were compliant. No one was arrested.

“We had no reports of an assault,” said Gresiuk.

However, the mother said police attended the hospital.

“Police didn’t really do anything. At the hospital, they updated us and left. No card. No name of the officer. No file number. He just left.”

There was a similar large gathering of youth at the school on Halloween night 2017, with reports of a group as large as 150 laughing and throwing firecrackers.