Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of the capital of the Northwest Territories and two neighbouring First Nation communities have been ordered to evacuate by Friday because of an encroaching wildfire. B.C. is preparing to accept hospital and care home wildfire evacuees from the N.W.T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

Heavy smoke from nearby wildfires fills the sky in Yellowknife on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. Residents of the capital of the Northwest Territories and two neighbouring First Nation communities have been ordered to evacuate by Friday because of an encroaching wildfire. B.C. is preparing to accept hospital and care home wildfire evacuees from the N.W.T. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Angela Gzowski

N.W.T. sending 55 hospital patients, care home residents to B.C.

They are set to arrive through Vancouver International Airport

B.C. is preparing to help hospital and care home evacuees from the Northwest Territories.

Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma said Thursday (Aug. 17) during the latest B.C. wildfire and drought update that 55 hospital patients and care home residents will be arriving at Vancouver International Airport from the Northwest Territories.

“This situation is extremely dynamic,” explained Ma, adding that there is a potential for more to come.

The majority of evacuees will be going to Alberta or Saskatchewan, but Ma said B.C. is assuring the N.W.T. that they will be there for support.

READ MORE: Authorities warn of ‘difficult days’ ahead as new fires expected to sweep across B.C.

It comes as the Government of Northwest Territories ordered Yellowknife be evacuated by Friday at noon.

Municipal and Community Affairs Minister Shane Thompson said that evacuees were ordered to evacuate by plane or by road by Friday, the territorial government is working closely with the airline company for the people evacuated by air. He said the reason for the order was to allow enough time for the city to evacuate safely while roads are still safe to do so.

READ MORE: Trudeau calls urgent ministers’ meeting as fire forces Yellowknife evacuation

READ MORE: ‘Our hearts are with the people of the Northwest Territories’: Eby

More to come.

– With files from Kaicheng Xin

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Northwest TerritoriesWildfires

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATE: Wildfire burning above West Kelowna balloons to 300 hectares
Next story
UPDATE: Nanaimo-Tsawwassen ferry breakdown could take weeks to fix

Just Posted

With a knee that is slow to heal, avid outdoorsman Ron Paley still wanted to get out into nature. Instead of exploring the backcountry of Maple Ridge last week, he opted to walk the dikes near the south end of the Pitt River Bridge. His four-legged companion decided to take a dip in the river. “I hope to hike the trails again,” and soon, noted Paley, a Hammond resident who frequently contributes to Through Your Lens. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Strolling the dikes with a friend

More than 2,000 people came out to see the bands at the 2023 Rock Maple Ridge festival. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge hosts Canadian classic rock legends at Rock Maple Ridge

The Golden Ears Pickleball Club hosted its inaugural summer pickleball tournament in Pitt Meadows last weekend, which included 175 players. (Brandon Tucker/The News)
PHOTOS: Golden Ears Pickleball Club hosts first summer tournament in Pitt Meadows

During a hike along the North Beach Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently, Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a number of shots of the beautiful backcountry, as well as some of fellow park visitors who jumped in the water to cool off on a hot day. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cool dip on a hot summer’s day