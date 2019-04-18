(Mike Mozart/Flickr)

Naked toddler near Florida IHOP leads to arrest of passed out adults

The toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance were arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession

Employees of a Florida IHOP were headed to work early Friday when they found a naked toddler wandering the restaurant’s parking lot. They then found the toddler’s mom and the mom’s fiance passed out in a nearby van.

Panama City police tell news outlets that the employees were unable to wake 24-year-old Jordyn Freeman and 27-year-old Randy McMillin, both of whom were under the influence of drugs.

Police say two 9-month-old children were also found in the van, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia. They say one of the twins was covered in blankets and pillows.

Police say the soiled children were given clean clothes and diapers and placed with the state Department of Children and Families.

The Ohio couple was arrested on charges including methamphetamine possession.

READ MORE: U.S. man accused of throwing iguana in restaurant, say police

READ MORE: Florida man believed he was ‘half-man, half-dog,’ says doctor

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial
Next story
Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

Just Posted

Maple Ridge Car Free Day new in June

Combines three events into one in downtown

Four-vehicle crash in Pitt Meadows

Old Dewdney Trunk Road will be closed Wednesday to clear accident

Chum salmon send off from Maple Ridge to the great Pacific

Goodbye Chums event coming up at hatchery

Maple Ridge MLA recall organizer sees strong support

Jamie Seip urges government to reconsider position on Burnett modulars

RCMP release crime stats for two Maple Ridge housing projects

Crime analysis shows most police calls for non-criminal issues

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Kenney talks pipelines with Trudeau after election win, calls it cordial

Almost a year ago Kenney dismissed Trudeau as a dilettante and a lightweight

Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

The National Energy Board endorsed an expansion of the Trans Mountain pipeline on Feb. 22

Prince George sweeps to first-ever BC Hockey League crown

Spruce Kings beat Vernon Vipers 3-1 in the Okanagan Wednesday for 13th straight playoff win

Hwang’s first MLS goal lifts Whitecaps to 1-0 win over LAFC

Vancouver picks up first victory of season

Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

30-year-old man was not known to police

RCMP locate missing Colony Farm psychiatric patient

Patient left last week on day pass from the hospital in Coquitlam

Child-proof your windows ahead of warm weather: B.C. expert

Fifteen children were taken to BC Children’s Hospital for falls in 2018

B.C. trucker pleads guilty to lesser charges in fatal Manitoba crash

Gurjant Singh was fined $3,000 and given a one-year driving prohibition.

Most Read