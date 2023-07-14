Naked woman assaults Kamloops Mountie

Woman appeared to be intoxicated and running around

Via Kamloops This Week.

A Kamloops Mountie was assaulted by a naked woman while attending a disturbance call on Monday, July 10.

Officers attended the call at 5:40 p.m. at a residence on Morris Place where they were told there was an intoxicated woman inside, who had been running around naked outside, and was possibly experiencing a mental health crisis.

RCMP spokesperson Crystal Evelyn said as the officers were attempting to speak with the woman, she allegedly assaulted them.

“The woman was arrested and a struggle ensured, leading to one of the officers getting injured,” Evelyn wrote in a press release. “The suspect’s assaultive behaviour continued after she was transported to the detachment.”

The woman was held in custody to sober up, then put in contact with community services. The officer’s injury was non-life threatening.

Anyone who witnessed or has information related to this incident that has not yet been shared with police, can call 250-828-3000 and reference file 2023-24545.

