FILE - This combination of file photo shows, from left, former President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for a payment it made to keep under wraps a story about Trump’s alleged affair with a former Playboy model. (AP Photo/File)

FILE - This combination of file photo shows, from left, former President Donald Trump and Michael Cohen. A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for a payment it made to keep under wraps a story about Trump’s alleged affair with a former Playboy model. (AP Photo/File)

National Enquirer owner fined for illegal Trump campaign aid

Watchdog finds publication squelched story of former Playboy model claiming affair with president

A federal election watchdog fined the publisher of the National Enquirer $187,500 for squelching the story of a former Playboy model who claimed she’d had an affair with former President Donald Trump.

The Federal Election Commission fined A360 Media, formerly known as American Media, for paying Karen McDougal $150,000 in August 2016, saying the payment was made to keep her story from becoming public before the presidential election.

The FEC said the publisher’s “payment to Karen McDougal to purchase a limited life story right combined with its decision not to publish the story, in consultation with an agent of Donald J. Trump and for the purpose of influencing the election, constituted a prohibited corporate in-kind contribution.”

Campaign finance laws prohibit corporations from cooperating with a campaign to affect an election.

The publisher didn’t immediately return a message left via its website. An emailed statement from a representative for David Pecker, who stepped down as CEO of the publisher in 2020, said that Pecker was not a party to the settlement and had not paid a fine.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan agreed in 2018 not to prosecute American Media in exchange for its cooperation in a campaign finance investigation. That probe led to a three-year prison term for Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, who had urged the publisher to obtain the rights to McDougal’s story and promised to reimburse them for the payment.

Cohen served about a year of his sentence before he was released to home confinement as the coronavirus spread through prisons. Since then, he has spoken out frequently against Trump, and tweeted on Wednesday that he was willing to cooperate with federal prosecutors on any other prosecution of Trump or his associates.

The National Enquirer for years buried stories about Trump and some other celebrities with a “catch-and-kill” strategy of buying the rights to these stories and then not publishing them.

Common Cause, a public interest group which filed the complaint with the FEC in 2018, said in a statement that the fine was a “win for democracy” but said the agency’s “failure to hold former-President Trump and his campaign accountable for this violation lays bare the dysfunction at the FEC.” In its 2018 complaint, it also asked the agency to investigate Trump and his campaign. In a letter to Common Cause Tuesday, the agency said there was “an insufficient number of votes to find reason to believe that the remaining respondents violated the Federal Election Campaign Act “

Common Cause also noted that the FEC’s Republican commissioners had blocked enforcement against Trump for a payment to Stormy Daniels in a decision released last month. The FEC has three Republicans, two Democrats and an Independent commissioner.

Common Cause said that the FEC “has again shown itself incapable of fully enforcing the campaign finance laws passed by Congress.”

The National Enquirer and A360 Media are owned by hedge fund Chatham Asset Management. A Chatham representative did not immediately reply to a request for comment. A 2019 deal that would have sold the Enquirer to the former head of the airport newsstand company Hudson News was not completed.

—Tali Arbel, The Associated Press

RELATED: Where the investigations related to President Trump stand

Donald TrumpMedia industry

Previous story
Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team
Next story
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Just Posted

Athletes can put all their pandemic practice to good use as games are re-allowed in provincial recreation restart. ( The News files)
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows ready to wake from recreation hibernation

City parks and rec directors share what’s expected as summer approaches

Patricia Poirier, left, and Christine J. Logan, have been friends for 28 years. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge women best friends for 28 years

Even the COVID-19 pandemic has not pushed them apart

Fentanyl, seen here, continues to be found in drug overdose deaths in B.C. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge on pace to match worst year for overdose deaths

Coroner’s report shows worst April yet for drug toxicity deaths

Inspector Adam Gander has been promoted to the senior leadership team with the Ridge Meadows RCMP detachment. (RCMP/Special to The News)
Ridge Meadows RCMP announce addition to leadership team

Inspector Adam Gander began his career as a constable in Maple Ridge - Pitt Meadows in 2001

The last day for Thrifty Foods at Haney Place Mall was Saturday. (Neil Corbett/The News)
No replacement for Thrifty Foods in Haney Place Mall yet

Grocer closed store in downtown Maple Ridge on Saturday

Kamloops Indian Residential School survivor Garry Gottfriedson pauses during an interview at Paul Lake near Kamloops, B.C., on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. A First Nation says the remains of 215 children have been discovered buried near the former school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Canadian outpouring over residential schools can bring healing, says survivor

Garry Gottfriedson says the Kamloops burial ground could force a reckoning

Abbotsford resident Garry Amyot helped prevent a suspect from stealing money and possibly hurting others at a Scotiabank location in Abbotsford. (Submitted)
‘I’m not going to die today’ – Abbotsford bank robbery hero speaks out

68-year-old Garry Amyot shares story of how he and others prevented potential tragedy in bank

Andy Anderson competes in the Olympic qualifying skateboard event at Lauridsen Skatepark, Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
White Rock skateboarder snags spot in Summer Olympics

Andy Anderson battles injury en route to qualifying for Tokyo-hosted Games

(Black Press Media files)
Man bites Vancouver police officer after assaulting elderly woman

Man was arrested following assaults

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Daniel Fitzgibbon (left) with his wife Rachel Dugdale. The Meadow Creek couple are waiting for Fitzgibbon to receive a double-lung transplant. Photo: Submitted
Kootenay man needs double-lung transplant

Daniel Fitzgibbon is one of 25 British Columbians waiting for the surgery

Brenda Wilson shares a song at the Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls hearings in Smithers. (Chris Gareau photo)
2 years after MMIWG report, Ottawa releases preliminary national plan

Funding for support services for survivors and family members identified as the first immediate step

People sing and drum outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility, in Kamloops, B.C., on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Identifying children’s remains at B.C. residential school stalled by lack of records

Expert: response from politicians, church officials that Kamloops discovery is “shocking” rings hollow

A man released from custody on Monday was arrested by Victoria police again the next day after he was involved in a series of reported incidents that included driving his truck on the lawn of the B.C. legislature.(Black Press Media File Photo)
Man arrested after reports of ‘several firearms,’ truck on B.C. legislature lawn

His Tuesday arrest followed his release from custody on Monday after a mental health evaluation

Most Read