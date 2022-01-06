NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu record a tip top dance for Tik Tok by the campaign plane at the airport in Vancouver on Wednesday, August 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces he has become a father of a baby girl

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he has become a father for the first time, to a baby daughter.

Singh announced today that he and his wife Gurkiran Kaur Sidhu welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday.

The NDP leader tweeted the news, saying their “powerful little girl” is basically his “birthday present for life.”

He added that his wife and daughter are both healthy and their hearts are filled with gratitude.

The NDP leader has previously expressed his excitement about becoming a father.

He and his wife, a fashion designer, were married in February 2018.

—The Canadian Press

