NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh announces he will run in a byelection in Burnaby South, during an event at an outdoor film studio, in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday August 8, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says a public inquiry is necessary in the scandal involving engineering giant SNC-Lavalin and Canada’s former justice minister.

Singh says serious questions need to be answered about the scandal that cuts to the heart of Canada’s democracy.

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week, days after a report that says she was pressured to help SNC-Lavalin avoid criminal prosecution when she was justice minister.

She was moved to veterans affairs in a cabinet shuffle last month before she resigned, saying she was getting legal advice on what she was permitted to say about the claims.

Singh, who’s campaigning in Burnaby, B.C., for a byelection next Monday, says Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government appears to be acting on behalf of its “friends” in this situation.

He says after Liberal justice committee members attempted last week to obstruct any attempt to get to the bottom of the allegations, while the prime minister repeatedly changed his story, it’s become clear that a public inquiry is needed.

The New Democrats will is also asking Trudeau to allow Wilson-Raybould to be able to speak about the issue.

The party will ask for a vote on both measures later this week, he says.

“These are things that Canadians demand,” Singh says.

The call comes as Gerald Butts, Trudeau’s principal secretary and longtime friend, resigned.

READ MORE: Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

In a statement, Butts denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the office improperly pressured Wilson-Raybould to help SNC-Lavalin avoid a criminal case on corruption and bribery charges related to government contracts in Libya.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Shut me out’: Canadian rancher says CN mum about oil spill on his land
Next story
Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Just Posted

Thanks to those who save Maple Ridge history

Heritage awards given out this week

GameSense advisor coming to Chances Maple Ridge

“Healthy play habits” the goal of new resources

SD42 non-resident student fees set to increase

Increase will affect approximately 600 non-resident students in the school district

How much does your city spend per person on snow removal?

Black Press Media compares 2018 ice and snow removal budgets of various Lower Mainland communities

B.C. BUDGET: Surplus $374 million after bailouts of BC Hydro, ICBC

Growth projected stronger in 2020, Finance Minister Carole James says

‘Riya was a dreamer’: Mother of slain 11-year-old Ontario girl heartbroken

Her father, Roopesh Rajkumar, 41, was arrested some 130 kilometres away

Market volatility, mortgages loom over upcoming earnings of Canada’s big banks

Central bank interest hikes have padded the banks’ net interest margins

Hearings into SNC-Lavalin affair start today, but not with Wilson-Raybould

She has repeatedly cited solicitor-client privilege to refuse all comment

VIDEO: 8 things you need to know about the 2019 B.C. budget

Surplus of $247 million with spending on children, affordability and infrastructure

Tilray to acquire hemp food company Manitoba Harvest for up to $419 million

Tilray will pay $150 million in cash and $127.5 million in stock.

Tears, flowers at impromptu memorial for Syrian children killed in Halifax fire

The family had only lived in the Quartz Drive home for a few months

NDP candidates push for stronger climate action as Singh supports LNG Canada

Singh has tried to project unity in the party while facing internal criticism for poor fundraising and low support in the polls

Marauders finish third in Fraser Valley

Pitt Meadows girls win their way into coming provincials at LEC

‘Bullet missed me by an inch’: Man recounts friend’s killing at Kamloops hotel

Penticton man witnessed Summerland resident Rex Gill’s murder in Kamloops

Most Read