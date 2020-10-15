B.C. NDP candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding Pam Alexis, incumbent candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith joined Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate Selina Robinson to make a joint announcement under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15. Patrick Penner photo.

B.C. NDP candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding Pam Alexis, incumbent candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith joined Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate Selina Robinson to make a joint announcement under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15. Patrick Penner photo.

NDP pledges $11 million to complete Mission’s unfinished sewer-line project if re-elected

Candidates Pam Alexis, Bob D’Eith, Selina Robinson make announcement under Mission Bridge Oct. 15

The B.C. NDP have pledged $11 million in provincial funding for Mission’s unfinished sewer-pipe-twinning project to Abbotsford if re-elected.

B.C. NDP candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding Pam Alexis, and incumbent candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission, Bob D’Eith joined Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate, Selina Robinson to make a joint announcement under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15.

“Twinning this pipeline and protecting the Fraser is a priority issue for the people of Mission and Abbotsford,” Alexis said. “We’ve been hoping for and expecting action by the federal government, but it’s John Horgan and the B.C. NDP who are stepping up for our community and the Fraser River.”

The aging 36-year-old pressurized sewer line has operated at capacity for years, and according to a report to Mission council on Aug. 6, 2019, it could fail at any time.

If the pipe were to burst it would cause an environmental disaster, the report said, sending an estimated 11 million litres of raw sewage and toxic industrial waste into the Fraser River everyday under repairs could be made.

The estimated cost of to complete project sits at $31 million. The province’s contribution would come from the Recovery Investment Fund – the NDP plan to invest in community infrastructure projects across B.C.

In 2017, $7 million was secured for the project, with the federal government contributing $4.2 million under the Clean Water and Waste Water Fund, the province contributing $2.7 million and the district covering the remaining $1.4 million.

But the actual price of the project went way over the initial estimates, as rising construction and labour costs and new U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steal led to cost-overruns.

“We’re on the clock for this project, with the threat of the burst pipe hanging over us,” D’Eith said. “With this investment, we’re two thirds of the way to getting this pipeline started – and a partnership between our government and the municipality will send a strong message to Ottawa that it has to be apart of the solution.”

The new pipe is already installed under shores of both Abbotsford and Mission, but the dredging of the riving to complete the 950 metre under-water portion has waited on addition funds.

Mission’s MP, Brad Vis, will be asking the federal government for an extension on the March 21, 2021 deadline to complete the project.

Robinson, who served as the NDP Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing until the election, said phoning Ottawa about this funding will be one of the first things their government does if re-elected.

“The reality is the federal government is putting together some significant infrastructure programs as part of their pandemic response,” Robinson said. “We’re very confident that they’ll come in and match.”

RELATED: Infrastructure projects, COVID-19 recovery biggest points of conflict in Abbotsford-Mission debate

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

RELATED: District needs another $15 million to complete sewer pipe under Fraser River

@portmoodypigeon
patrick.penner@missioncityrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

abbotsfordBC politicsmaple ridgeMission

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey
Next story
Jaws of life used in crash

Just Posted

The PJHL returns to action today (Oct. 15), with the Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort getting underway starting on Saturday.
PJHL hockey season starting on Saturday for Abbotsford/Chilliwack/Mission cohort group

The Abbotsford Summit Centre being used as the home rink for Ridge Meadows Flames in their cohort

B.C. NDP candidate for the Abbotsford-Mission riding Pam Alexis, incumbent candidate for Maple Ridge-Mission Bob D’Eith joined Coquitlam-Maillardville candidate Selina Robinson to make a joint announcement under the Mission Bridge on Oct. 15. Patrick Penner photo.
NDP pledges $11 million to complete Mission’s unfinished sewer-line project if re-elected

Candidates Pam Alexis, Bob D’Eith, Selina Robinson make announcement under Mission Bridge Oct. 15

It took emergency crews several minutes to free a person trapped after a car accident late Sunday night. Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut off the roof of the sedan. (Barry Brinkman/Special to The News)
Jaws of life used in crash

A woman was cut free from a Lexus after a crash on Dewdney Trunk Road

The Millionaire Lottery grand prize package, valued at $3.1 million, includes a home located at 16722 McNair Drive in South Surrey.
Millionaire Lottery grand prize homes located in South Surrey, White Rock

South Surrey grand prize home features glass elevator

Emergency room nurse Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award for saving a man’s life in June while 9 months pregnant with Wyatt, who was born July 21. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Nurse, nine months pregnant, performs CPR saving man’s life

Stephanie Bazinet received the BC Emergency Health Services Vital Link Award

City staff drop, take cover and hold on during The Great British Columbia Shake Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. 2019. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Great BC ShakeOUT happens today at 10:15 a.m.

‘Drop, cover, and hold on’ is the appropriate action to reduce injury and death, experts say

(Bloomberg photo by Andrew Harrer)
Unclear how many misinformation posts about B.C. election are shared on Facebook

The social media company says it has two methods for dealing with misinformation on its platforms

John Brittain, 68, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder in relation to the deaths of Darlene Knippelberg, Rudi Winter and Susan and Barry Wonch on April 15, 2019. (File)
Penticton mass-murderer apologizes: ‘I tragically disrupted so many lives’

John Brittain killed four of his ex-wife’s neighbours in a mid-day rampage on April 15, 2019

Protesters measure old growth trees set to be logged in Argonaut Creek, north of Revelstoke. The area is habitat for endangered caribou. (Submitted by Wilderness Committee)
B.C. voters prioritize environment in upcoming election: survey

The provincial election is Oct. 24

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The B.C. NDP have pledged to make contraception options such as birth control pills, IUDs, the patch, and the Nuva ring free for all. (AccessBC)
B.C. NDP’s pledge of free birth control followed by Liberals, Greens

AccessBC says burden of paying for contraception should be carried by society, not just women

Laurie Throness, BC Liberal candidate for Chilliwack-Kent, said free birth control was like eugenics, and he didn’t approve of it. BC Liberal party leader Andrew Wilkinson has shot back on Twitter on Oct. 15, 2020 saying the candidate, and 7-year MLA is wrong for saying this. (Screenshot)
BC Liberal candidate resigns after comparing free birth control to eugenics

NDP’s Selina Robinson calls Chilliwack-Kent candidate’s words ‘so disrespectful to women that I’m outraged’

Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca. Surrey Police Board on a patio at city hall, in a photo posted to surreypolice.ca.
Surrey Police Board endorses ‘Indigenization Strategy’ for new police force

It aims to ensure First Nations “priorities and perspectives” are built into Surrey Police Service

Most Read