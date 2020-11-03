The real estate market in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows has been busy despite the pandemic. (Black Press files)

The real estate market in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows has been busy despite the pandemic. (Black Press files)

Near-record real estate sales across Metro Vancouver

170 houses sold in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in October

The real estate market in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows did nothing in October to cool down from its hot summer.

The market saw the sale of 170 houses last month, which was the busiest month reported by any community that is a member of the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV). It also had 87 townhomes and 57 apartments sold.

Panorama West Group just began pre-selling its Maple Green Living townhomes on 232nd Street in October. Realtor Sheela Patel of Century 21 said buyers from across the Lower Mainland are attracted to this area.

“It’s been going good. We’ve had success so far,” said Patel.

She hears buyers who are attracted to an urban lifestyle with the outdoors nearby in Maple Ridge.

“It’s a city lifestyle, but not hectic.”

Patel said low interest rates are spurring a lot of activity, and in Maple Ridge prices are still reasonable. The Maple Green units will range from $630,000 and buyers feel their dollar goes farther in both square footage and quality features.

Houses in the two cities that make up Ridge Meadows are still a comparative bargain, relative to the $1.3 million benchmark price for the entire Lower Mainland. The Benchmark in Maple Ridge last month was $884,000, and $975,000 in Pitt Meadows.

The combined sales numbers for the three-month period of August, September and October rose dramatically across all categories. In 219 there were 312 sales of houses, 145 sales of townhouses and 109 sales of apartments. Those numbers in 2020, with their percentage increases, were 476 houses (up 53 per cent), 244 townhouses (up 68 per cent) and 146 apartments (up 34 per cent).

Home sale and new listing activity remained at near record levels across Metro in October. The REBGV reports that residential home sales in the region totalled 3,687 in October 2020, a 29 per cent increase from the 2,858 sales recorded in October 2019, and a 1.2 per cent increase from the 3,643 homes sold in September 2020.

Last month’s sales were 34.7 per cent above the 10-year October sales average and stands as the second-highest total on record for the month.

READ ALSO: Property sales hit an all-time record for October, says Fraser Valley Real Estate Board

“Home has been a focus for residents during the pandemic,” said Colette Gerber, REBGV chair. “With more days and evenings spent at home this year, people are re-thinking their housing situation.

“Throughout this period, realtors have been working to understand and adapt to the latest safety protocols so that they can continue to help the public meet their housing needs in a safe and responsible way.”

 


ncorbett@mapleridgenews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

maple ridgePitt MeadowsReal estate

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Rally for missing women gathers at Sagmoen farm in Shuswap

Just Posted

The real estate market in Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows has been busy despite the pandemic. (Black Press files)
Near-record real estate sales across Metro Vancouver

170 houses sold in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows in October

Maple Ridge Cemetery. (THE NEWS/files)
Maple Ridge historian helps scouts remember local honoured active servicemen of the world wars

One solider who died during WWI, four who passed away during WWII interred at Maple Ridge Cemetery

Ridge Meadows RCMP (Black Press)
22-year-old Maple Ridge man faces nine gun charges

Police arrested Kyle Edlund on the morning of Oct 31 after reports of gun shots on 223rd st.

Vehicles splash through a huge puddle at the corner of Lougheed Highway and 227th Street in Maple Ridge on Tuesday morning. It was large enough to flood the roadway and spill up onto the sidewalk. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Pooling on roadways in Maple Ridge, rainfall warning in effect

Heavy rain throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday

Mario Palcich sits atop his 161 pound pumpkin and enjoys a glass of wine. (Special to THE NEWS)
88-year-old Pitt Meadows farmer grows 161-pound pumpkin

Granddaughter goaded Mario Palcich into growing giant gourds

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks at a news conference at Fraser Health office, where new gathering restrictions have been imposed, Oct. 29, 2020. (B.C. government/Facebook)
B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

Active cases now more than 3,000, 92 in hospital

Steve Power points to a plaque noting the international boundary between Canada and the United States as he stands on the American side of a beach in Point Roberts and his wife, Patsy Reis-Power visits him with their granddaughters on the Canadian side at Centennial Beach in Delta, B.C. Power took a plane to Point Roberts, where the couple owns property, because he couldn't cross the land border due to COVID-19 restrictions that both Americans and Canadians want eased during the pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Camille Bains
Canadians and Americans want loosened COVID-19 restrictions for border town

Public Health Agency of Canada said exemption to the 14-day quarantine not applicable to Point Roberts

Two puppies and a baby goat have been stolen from Willows Farm in Aldergrove. (Willows Farm/Special to The Star)
Two Maremma puppies and a baby goat are missing from Aldergrove farm

Owner of Willows Farm believes they have been stolen and fears for their safety

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. NDP Leader John Horgan votes at Luxton Hall during advance polls for the provincial election in Langford, B.C., Monday, Oct. 19, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. election carried out with no COVID-19 exposure events, Elections BC says

CEO says pulling off pandemic election was a significant challenge

A screenshot from a video showing a white SUV that police said a woman was carried into in Vancouver on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. (Vancouver Police Department)
UPDATE: Police say nothing suspicious happened when woman was carried into SUV in Vancouver

‘Suspicious incident’ being probed by police

The Washington State Department of Agriculture on Oct. 22, 2020 located the first Asian giant hornet nest in the U.S. on a property in Blaine. Entomologists were able to attach radio trackers to three hornets, the second of which lead them to the discovery of the nest, which was eradicated on Oct. 24. (Karla Salp/Washington State Department of Agriculture)
Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ discovered in Abbotsford

Large honeybee predator found in 7000 block of Bradner Road on Nov. 2

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum. (Now-Leader file photo)
City-owned car controversy tailgates Surrey mayor

‘The optics are terrible,’ former Surrey mayor Bob Bose says. ‘Outrageous’

Most Read