Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Concept art of what the vaccine card will look like. (B.C. government)

Nearly 600K people access B.C. vaccine card in first 24 hours after soft launch

One dose will be required for non-discretionary activities and venues as of Sept. 13

A total 596,641 people have accessed their B.C. vaccine card in the first 24 hours since its soft launch on Tuesday (Sept. 7), according to Health Minister Adrian Dix.

The vaccine card website was launched, and subsequently went down briefly, late Tuesday morning. Health officials had urged British Columbians to not worry if they couldn’t access the cards on the day of the launch as they won’t be needed until Monday.

As of Monday, anyone in B.C. will need one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to access a variety of discretionary activities including restaurants, movie theatres and fitness centres. Until Sept. 26, individuals can use either a printed or digital vaccine card or the immunization record they received when they got their jab. As of Sept. 27, only the official vaccine card will do and as of Oct. 24, individuals will need to be fully vaccinated.

Visitors to the province will be able to show their provincial or territorial vaccine record, while oversees travellers can show the vaccination proof they used to enter Canada.

READ MORE: Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Coronavirusvaccines

Previous story
Man crushed by his own vehicle in Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru
Next story
Here’s what you need to know about B.C.’s new vaccine card

Just Posted

Residents have said in the past that not having stop signs and people speeding in the area, especially past Westview Park has been a major issue. (Priyanka Ketkar/The News)
Petition for traffic calming measures for Laityview area receives insufficient public support

Larry Walker takes a photo at the podium during the Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Wednesday. (National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Facebook)
Maple Ridge’s Larry Walker inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Curlers get back on the ice last weekend. (Special to The News)
Maple Ridge club invites new curlers to try their sport

With kids back to school, ensuring safer roads is important. (Katie Woochuk Twitter/Special to The News)
Schools back in session means back to school-zone awareness